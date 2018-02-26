Hillsboro drops Sectional Finals to Fairland 71-39

The Hillsboro Indians dropped a tough game to the Fairland Dragons at Southeastern High School on Saturday night.

The night began with the Dragons taking a lead mere seconds after the opening tip. The Dragons featured size, athleticism, and the ability to score anywhere on the court. The Indians repeatedly tried to get the ball into the paint but struggled to execute due to an overwhelming size disadvantage. When the dust settled, the Dragons held a 20-7 entering the second period.

The Dragons offense was firing on all cylinders throughout the second and the Indians were helpless to stop them. The Indians also found it tough sledding on the offensive end and were rightfully frustrated. The speed and defensive soundness of the Dragons allowed the Indians to score only four points in the second to head to the locker with a 50-11 advantage.

The Indians came out of the locker room with a sharper focus and better execution. They were able to capitalize more so on the offensive end thanks to seven points from Ethan Watson. The Indians also tightened up on the defensive end holding the Dragons to fewer than half their point total in the second period (12). It was too little too late for the Indians, though, trailing 62-23 into the fourth and final period.

With the fourth period being a mere formality, the Indians continued to battle and work hard. The Indians again found success on both the offensive and defensive ends of the floor. Hillsboro senior Phil Mycroft exited to much deserved standing ovation from the Indian faithful. Mycroft was matched up with a 6-foot-8 opponent for most of the evening and had to work hard for every inch.

The Dragons coasted to a 71-39 victory to advance to the District semifinals at Ohio University next week.

(Box Score)

Fairland: 20-30-12-9

Hillsboro: 7-4-12-16

Fairland: Thomas 1(6)-1/1-21; Cunningham 7-3/4-17; Howell 2(2)-10; Lambiotte 4-2/2-10; Staten 2-4; Wilcoxon 4/4-4; Mondlock (1)-3; Lange 1-2

Totals 17(9)-10/11-71

Hillsboro: Crawford 4-3/4-11; Watson (3)-1/2-10; Scott 1-5/5-7; Haines 1(1)-5; Clark 1-2; Mycroft 1-2; Swayne 2/4-2

Totals: 8(4)-11/15-3

In this photo from the D II Sectional Semi-Finals at Southeastern High School Hillsboro’s Ethan Watson shoots a two-point jumper in the third quarter of the Indian’s win over Washington on Tuesday, February 20. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/02/web1_Ethan-Watson-vs-WCH.jpg In this photo from the D II Sectional Semi-Finals at Southeastern High School Hillsboro’s Ethan Watson shoots a two-point jumper in the third quarter of the Indian’s win over Washington on Tuesday, February 20. Ryan Applegate | The Times-Gazette

Fairland advances to district tournament