SHAC winter sports All-League teams announced

The Southern Hills Athletic Conference released the names of the players that were members of the SHAC All-League teams for the winter sports of boys and girls basketball and bowling.
Highland county is represented by five players on the boys basketball All-League team and three on the girls team.
In bowling the teams are comprised of the top eight finishers at the SHAC League Tournament. The Highland county teams of Lynchburg-Clay, Fairfield and Whiteoak dominted the selections with seven of the eight spots on both teams.
Boys Basketball
Tanner Arey, Peebles
Eric Mclaughlin, Lynchburg-Clay
Tucker Ayres, Fairfield
Damin Pierson, Lynchburg-Clay
Jamie Combs, Manchester
Bostin Robinson, Peebles
Cody Gragg, Fairfield
Ryan Rothwell, West Union
Marcus Hamilton, Eastern
Jaki Royal, Ripley
Ryan Harney, Ripley
Hunter Ruckel, Eastern
Elijah Mccarty, West Union
Bowen Tomlin, West Union
Austin Mccormick, North Adams
Luke Wiederhold, Fayetteville
Trever Yeager, Whiteoak
Girls Basketball
Whitney Broughton, Eastern
Brooke Kennedy, Manchester
Sydnie Cox, Manchester
Grace Mcdowell, North Adams
Carlee Daulton, Ripley
Cecilia Murphy, Fayetteville
Mikayla Farris, Eastern
Alexa Pennington, Eastern
Zoe Fittro, Lynchburg-Clay
Morgan Reynolds, Eastern
Avery Harper, North Adams
Peyton Scott, Lynchburg-Clay
Lakyn Hupp, North Adams
Grace Shope, Fairfield
Jacey Justice, Peebles
Boys Bowling
Eli Hollingsworth, Lynchburg-Clay
Noah Fenner, Lynchburg-Clay
Jonah Fenner, Lynchburg-Clay
Holden Ferguson, Fairfield
Blaine Vickers, Fairfield
Jacob Cox, Fairfield
Meghen Jolley, Ripley
Casey Nace, Whiteoak
Girls Bowling
Tia Mcconnaughey, Lynchburg-Clay
Taylor Mclaughlin, Lynchburg-Clay
Mikaela Tipton, Lynchburg-Clay
Hannah Morgan, Lynchburg-Clay
Taylor Lawson, Fairfield
Rachel Laney, Fayetteville
Morghan Sellman, Lynchburg-Clay
Kytayia Becraft, Whiteoak
