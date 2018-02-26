SHAC winter sports All-League teams announced

The Southern Hills Athletic Conference released the names of the players that were members of the SHAC All-League teams for the winter sports of boys and girls basketball and bowling.

Highland county is represented by five players on the boys basketball All-League team and three on the girls team.

In bowling the teams are comprised of the top eight finishers at the SHAC League Tournament. The Highland county teams of Lynchburg-Clay, Fairfield and Whiteoak dominted the selections with seven of the eight spots on both teams.

Boys Basketball

Tanner Arey, Peebles

Eric Mclaughlin, Lynchburg-Clay

Tucker Ayres, Fairfield

Damin Pierson, Lynchburg-Clay

Jamie Combs, Manchester

Bostin Robinson, Peebles

Cody Gragg, Fairfield

Ryan Rothwell, West Union

Marcus Hamilton, Eastern

Jaki Royal, Ripley

Ryan Harney, Ripley

Hunter Ruckel, Eastern

Elijah Mccarty, West Union

Bowen Tomlin, West Union

Austin Mccormick, North Adams

Luke Wiederhold, Fayetteville

Trever Yeager, Whiteoak

Girls Basketball

Whitney Broughton, Eastern

Brooke Kennedy, Manchester

Sydnie Cox, Manchester

Grace Mcdowell, North Adams

Carlee Daulton, Ripley

Cecilia Murphy, Fayetteville

Mikayla Farris, Eastern

Alexa Pennington, Eastern

Zoe Fittro, Lynchburg-Clay

Morgan Reynolds, Eastern

Avery Harper, North Adams

Peyton Scott, Lynchburg-Clay

Lakyn Hupp, North Adams

Grace Shope, Fairfield

Jacey Justice, Peebles

Boys Bowling

Eli Hollingsworth, Lynchburg-Clay

Noah Fenner, Lynchburg-Clay

Jonah Fenner, Lynchburg-Clay

Holden Ferguson, Fairfield

Blaine Vickers, Fairfield

Jacob Cox, Fairfield

Meghen Jolley, Ripley

Casey Nace, Whiteoak

Girls Bowling

Tia Mcconnaughey, Lynchburg-Clay

Taylor Mclaughlin, Lynchburg-Clay

Mikaela Tipton, Lynchburg-Clay

Hannah Morgan, Lynchburg-Clay

Taylor Lawson, Fairfield

Rachel Laney, Fayetteville

Morghan Sellman, Lynchburg-Clay

Kytayia Becraft, Whiteoak

