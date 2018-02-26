Hillsboro and McClain wrestlers travel to Washington High School for sectional tournament

The wrestling teams from Hillsboro and McClain High Schools traveled to Washington High School on Saturday to compete in the Individual D II Sectional Wrestling Tournament.

Hillsboro’s Lane Cluff was the only first place finisher for either school as he won the 285-pond class. Cluff won a decision over Westfall’s Alex White to claim the 285-pound sectional championship by a final score of 4-2.

The top finishers for the Tigers were Lucas Jansen at 106 pounds and Keegan Rawlins at 152 pounds who both finished at the runner up in their respective weight class.

Results for first through sixth place are below.

First Place

106: Blake Holzschuh (Logan Elm) pin Lucas Jansen (McClain) 3:25;

113: Trey Finnerty (Circleville) maj. dec. Chanston Moll (Westfall) md9-0;

120: Nate Keaton (Circleville) pin Keegan Kohler (Fairfield Union) 1:38;

126: Caleb Brooks (Circleville) pin Jordan Hoselton (Zane Trace) 1:02;

132: Isaac Bennett (Logan Elm) dec. Mason Downs (Circleville) 9-3;

138: Peyton Bennett (Logan Elm) dec. Hunter Bolt (Westfall) 4-3;

145: Jonas Proffitt (Westfall) dec. Braeden Butler (Logan Elm) 11-4;

152: Zane Nelson (WCH Washington) Default Keegan Rawlins (McClain) Default;

160: Ethan Miller (Fairfield Union) dec. Caleb Linton (Logan Elm) 8-7;

170: Chris Conger (WCH Washington) dec. Sean Netherton (Westfall) 7-0;

182: Jack Anders (Miami Trace) dec. Austin Carroll (Zane Trace) 3-2 TB;

195: Bowen McConahay (Logan Elm) tech. fall Timothy Diamond (Unioto) tf19-3;

220: Ben Davis (Circleville) dec. Matt Prysock (Fairfield Union) 9-4;

285: Lane Cluff (Hillsboro) dec. Alex White (Westfall) 4-2;

Third Place

106: Nick Rothe (Circleville) pin Zach Griggs (Fairfield Union) 0:23;

113: Graham Carson (Miami Trace) pin Kaleb Frankopolous (Zane Trace) 2:11;

120: Dylan Hartranft (Logan Elm) dec. Storm Duffy (Miami Trace) 10-5;

126: Mcale Callahan (Miami Trace) dec. Ben Miller (Fairfield Union) 3-2;

132: Quinton Smith (McClain) dec. Liam Smith (Westfall) 3-0;

138: Will Baughn (WCH Washington) pin Scott Eastes (Hillsboro) 2:26;

145: Cordell Covault (Hillsboro) maj. dec. Jaymon Flaugher (Miami Trace) md19-7;

152: Richard Adkins (Hillsboro) dec. Dylan Arnold (Miami Trace) 10-5 OT;

160: James Munro (Miami Trace) def. Phil Waters (McClain) Default;

170: Jacob Tinkler (Miami Trace) dec. Isaac Evans (Circleville) 2-1;

182: Christian Algoe (Logan Elm) dec. Collier Brown (WCH Washington) 6-3;

195: Deegan Boris (Hillsboro) dec. Scotty Mulkey (Westfall) 5-3;

220: Kade Rawlins (McClain) pin Collin Roar (Logan Elm) 4:27;

285: Noah Dehainaut (Fairfield Union) def. Colton Mcnichols (WCH Washington) Default;

Fifth Place

106: Courtney Walker (WCH Washington) tech. fall Titus Lehr (Miami Trace) tf18-2;

113: Tanner Warner (Hillsboro) pin Cole Renier (Logan Elm) 4:26;

120: Nevin Netherton (Westfall) def. Braydn Harris (Zane Trace) Default;

126: Dawson Jansen (McClain) pin Wade Remsing (Hillsboro) 3:28;

132: Nathan Welsh (Fairfield Union) pin Alex Brown (Zane Trace) 1:50;

138: Logan Mcdowell (Zane Trace) pin Dawson Wallace (Miami Trace) 3:58;

145: Nathaniel McCandlish (Fairfield Union) pin Sam Willis (WCH Washington) 2:14;

152: Thomas Martin (Westfall) dec. Cole Hartley (Logan Elm) 8-6 OT;

160: Lucas List (Westfall) pin Mason Stanley (Hillsboro) 3:35;

170: Jaiden Rittenger (Zane Trace) pin Mason Lewis (Hillsboro) 3:39;

182: Seth Duvall (Circleville) dec. Kyler Trefz (McClain) 12-7;

195: Ethan Taylor (McClain) pin David Tyndall (Miami Trace) 1:38;

220: Dalton Bartley (Miami Trace) pin Chris Clouse (WCH Washington) 1:16;

285: Benito Guerrero (Circleville) pin Kai Borrelli (McClain) 2:13;

McClain’s Kade Rawlins grapples with his opponent from Fairfield Union during the Individual Sectional wrestling tournament on Saturday at Washington High School. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/02/web1_Rawlins-vs-FUnion.jpg McClain’s Kade Rawlins grapples with his opponent from Fairfield Union during the Individual Sectional wrestling tournament on Saturday at Washington High School. Chris Hoppes | AIM Media