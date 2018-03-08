Sports briefs: Highland County Special Olympics Basketball to take on Sheriff’s Department Friday at 12 p.m.

Special Olympics Basketball vs HCSO at YMCA Friday 3/9 at 12 p.m.

The Highland County Special Olympics Basketball Team will be hosting a Community Developmental Disabilities (DD) Awareness Game vs. the Highland County Sheriff’s Department Friday, 3/9/18. The game will be held at 12 p.m. at the Highland County YMCA (201 Diamond Dr., Hillsboro, OH).

March is Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month and this fun competition is an annual event, open to the community, to raise awareness of the skills and talents of students and adults with developmental disabilities.

The Wildcats Basketball Team consists of athletes from Hillsboro High School, Greenfield McClain High School and Leesburg Fairfield High School, as well as adults throughout Highland County.

Baseball and Softball sign-ups March 25

Baseball and Softball sign-ups will be Sunday, March 25, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Richard Shaffer Park. Both boys and girls sign-up will take place at the concession stand at the boys complex.

Ages listed are as of August 31, 2017.

Boys: C 9 & 10 year olds, A 11 & 12 year olds, Pony 13 & 14 year olds, Babe Ruth 15, 16, &17 year olds.

Girls: C 9 & 10 year olds, A/B 11, 12 & 13 year olds, AA 14, 15, 16, & 17 year olds.

Please know your tee shirt size when you register. The registration fee of $60.00 will be due when you register.

Sign-ups after the drafts will be put on a waiting list. Registration forms are available to be printed from our web site, www.shafferpark.com. Please be sure indicate Boys or Girls league and mark shirt size. Pre-register by mailing to Shaffer Park Baseball/Softball/ P.O. Box158.

Uniform shirts will not be ordered until fee is paid.