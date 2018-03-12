Southern Hills Athletic Conference Winter Sports Awards announced

Boys Basketball All-SHAC

Tanner Arey, Peebles; Eric McLaughlin, Lynchburg-Clay; Tucker Ayres, Fairfield; Damin Pierson, Lynchburg-Clay; Jamie Combs, Manchester; Bostin Robinson, Peebles; Cody Gragg, Fairfield; Ryan Rothwell, West Union; Marcus Hamilton, Eastern; Jaki Royal, Ripley; Ryan Harney, Ripley; Hunter Ruckel, Eastern; Elijah McCarty, West Union; Bowen Tomlin, West Union; Austin McCormick, North Adams; Luke Wiederhold, Fayetteville; Trever Yeager, Whiteoak.

Coach of the year: Greg Himes—West Union High School.

Player of the year: Tanner Arey—Peebles High School.

Girls Basketball All-SHAC

Whitney Broughton, Eastern; Brooke Kennedy, Manchester; Sydnie Cox, Manchester; Grace Mcdowell, North Adams; Carlee Daulton, Ripley; Cecilia Murphy, Fayetteville; Mikayla Farris, Eastern; Alexa Pennington, Eastern; Zoe Fittro, Lynchburg-Clay; Morgan Reynolds, Eastern; Avery Harper, North Adams; Peyton Scott, Lynchburg-Clay; Lakyn Hupp, North Adams; Grace Shope, Fairfield; Jacey Justice, Peebles.

Coach of the Year: Rob Davis—North Adams High School.

Player of the Year: Peyton Scott—Lynchburg-Clay High School.

Boys Bowling All-SHAC

Eli Hollingsworth, 705, Lynchburg-Clay; Noah Fenner, 693, Lynchburg-Clay; Jonah Fenner, 661, Lynchburg-Clay; Holden Ferguson, 591, Fairfield; Blaine Vickers, 561, Fairfield; Jacob Cox, 539, Fairfield; Meghen Jolley, 538, Ripley; Casey Nace, 537, Whiteoak.

Coaches of the Year: Shawn McLaughlin And James O’Connor.

Player of the Year: Eli Hollingsworth—Lynchburg-Clay High School.

Girls Bowling All-SHAC

Tia McConnaughey, 467, Lynchburg-Clay; Taylor McLaughlin, 465, Lynchburg-Clay; Mikaela Tipton, 455, Lynchburg-Clay; Hannah Morgan, 442, Lynchburg-Clay; Taylor Lawson, 438, Fairfield; Rachel Laney, 423, Fayetteville; Morghan Sellman, 420, Lynchburg-Clay; Kytayia Becraft, 402, Whiteoak.

Coaches of the Year: Shawn McLaughlin and James O’Conner.

Player of the Year: Tia McConnaughey—Lynchburg-Clay High School.

Information provided by SHAC Commissioner Michelle Gleim.

Winners of the Southern Hills Athletic Conference Coach of the Year and Player of the Year in boys and girls basketball pose for a picture at the SHAC Winter Sports Awards held at Fairfield High School. Back row (l-r): Greg Himes, head coach for West Union Boys Basketball and Rob Davis, head coach of North Adams Girls Basketball Coaches of the Year. Front row (l-r): Peyton Scott of Lynchburg-Clay and Tanner Arey of Peebles Basketball Players of the Year.