Southern Hills Athletic Conference Winter Sports Awards announced

Boys Basketball All-SHAC
Tanner Arey, Peebles; Eric McLaughlin, Lynchburg-Clay; Tucker Ayres, Fairfield; Damin Pierson, Lynchburg-Clay; Jamie Combs, Manchester; Bostin Robinson, Peebles; Cody Gragg, Fairfield; Ryan Rothwell, West Union; Marcus Hamilton, Eastern; Jaki Royal, Ripley; Ryan Harney, Ripley; Hunter Ruckel, Eastern; Elijah McCarty, West Union; Bowen Tomlin, West Union; Austin McCormick, North Adams; Luke Wiederhold, Fayetteville; Trever Yeager, Whiteoak.
Coach of the year: Greg Himes—West Union High School.
Player of the year: Tanner Arey—Peebles High School.
Girls Basketball All-SHAC
Whitney Broughton, Eastern; Brooke Kennedy, Manchester; Sydnie Cox, Manchester; Grace Mcdowell, North Adams; Carlee Daulton, Ripley; Cecilia Murphy, Fayetteville; Mikayla Farris, Eastern; Alexa Pennington, Eastern; Zoe Fittro, Lynchburg-Clay; Morgan Reynolds, Eastern; Avery Harper, North Adams; Peyton Scott, Lynchburg-Clay; Lakyn Hupp, North Adams; Grace Shope, Fairfield; Jacey Justice, Peebles.
Coach of the Year: Rob Davis—North Adams High School.
Player of the Year: Peyton Scott—Lynchburg-Clay High School.
Boys Bowling All-SHAC
Eli Hollingsworth, 705, Lynchburg-Clay; Noah Fenner, 693, Lynchburg-Clay; Jonah Fenner, 661, Lynchburg-Clay; Holden Ferguson, 591, Fairfield; Blaine Vickers, 561, Fairfield; Jacob Cox, 539, Fairfield; Meghen Jolley, 538, Ripley; Casey Nace, 537, Whiteoak.
Coaches of the Year: Shawn McLaughlin And James O’Connor.
Player of the Year: Eli Hollingsworth—Lynchburg-Clay High School.
Girls Bowling All-SHAC
Tia McConnaughey, 467, Lynchburg-Clay; Taylor McLaughlin, 465, Lynchburg-Clay; Mikaela Tipton, 455, Lynchburg-Clay; Hannah Morgan, 442, Lynchburg-Clay; Taylor Lawson, 438, Fairfield; Rachel Laney, 423, Fayetteville; Morghan Sellman, 420, Lynchburg-Clay; Kytayia Becraft, 402, Whiteoak.
Coaches of the Year: Shawn McLaughlin and James O’Conner.
Player of the Year: Tia McConnaughey—Lynchburg-Clay High School.
Information provided by SHAC Commissioner Michelle Gleim.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU