Sports briefs: Baseball and Softball signups March 25 at Shaffer Park

Baseball and Softball sign-ups March 25

Baseball and Softball sign-ups will be Sunday, March 25, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Richard Shaffer Park. Both boys and girls sign-up will take place at the concession stand at the boys complex.

Ages listed are as of August 31, 2017.

Boys: C 9 & 10 year olds, A 11 & 12 year olds, Pony 13 & 14 year olds, Babe Ruth 15, 16, &17 year olds.

Girls: C 9 & 10 year olds, A/B 11, 12 & 13 year olds, AA 14, 15, 16, & 17 year olds.

Please know your tee shirt size when you register. The registration fee of $60.00 will be due when you register.

Sign-ups after the drafts will be put on a waiting list. Registration forms are available to be printed from our web site, www.shafferpark.com. Please be sure indicate Boys or Girls league and mark shirt size. Pre-register by mailing to Shaffer Park Baseball/Softball/ P.O. Box158.

Uniform shirts will not be ordered until fee is paid.