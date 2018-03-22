Whiteoak track and field teams ready to make a move this season

The Whiteoak Wildcats and Lady Wildcats track and field teams are looking to build on their 2017 season with a strong showing in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference and beyond.

On the boys side of the equation head coach Dan Morgan expects his three seniors Shane Elliot, Cody Marion and Tyler Johnson to compete at a high level.

“We have three senior boys Shane Elliot a leader and capable of competing at a high level anywhere we put him. Cody Marion is another senior leader who has worked hard and will be a tremendous assets to us. Tyler Johnson is currently injured and a first year track competitor, he will be in the throwing events,” Morgan said.

The Wildcats’ coach also expects all of the boys on his roster to have a big impact this season.

“We have several juniors that were successful last year and each has worked and shown great improvement. There is one sophomore that was competitive last year and a freshmen class that will have an instant impact,” said Morgan.

The Lady Wildcats have two senior girls that coach Morgan can rely on to bring leadership and to provide an example for the younger girls to follow.

“On the girls team we have two seniors Katie Pietropinto and Kytayia Becraft both have embraced the younger ones and have shown great leadership and example to the team, they will be throwing for us this year,” the Lady ‘Cats coach said.

Kensley Bailey is the top returner for the Lady Wildcats as she was a regional qualifier in the long jump, 200-meter and 100-meter dash events. Morgan is impressed with the effort Bailey has put in during the offseason.

“Kensley Bailey has stepped up her workouts and has embraced this team as their fearless leader,” Morgan said.

The ladies team is rounded out by four sophomores and four freshman that are “improving daily” according to coach Morgan.

Morgan has high hopes for the team this season and expects them to compete until the very end.

“Our expectations are high. We are definitely a growing program with a determined bunch of student athletes. We are working hard to increase their knowledge of the sport as well as train their hearts to win and bodies to never quit. We have several nontraditional athletes per say but they are coming into their own very nicely. Words cannot do justice for this group and their work ethics. The more intense practice is the more intensely focused they become. I am super proud of each one. We have too many too name. The Bright Local District is behind this team and if folks like to watch athletes that will not quit then they need to come watch this team,” Morgan said.

Reach Ryan Applegate at 937-402-2572, or on Twitter @RCApplegate89.

By Ryan Applegate rapplegate@timesgazette.com