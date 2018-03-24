Fairfield boys baseball looks for more in 2018

Fairfield’s Lions baseball team saw their promising 2017 season come to an early end with a Sectional Tournament loss to cross-county rivals the Whiteoak Wildcats. The Lions are prepared to change the outcome of their 2018 season.

The Lions lost three seniors that contributed to their success but return key members of the 2017 team in Tucker Ayres, Sam Buddelmeyer, Austin Setty and Cody Gragg.

Ayres, Buddelmeyer, Setty and Gragg will be looked at this season to bring veteran leadership and guidance to younger players on the team. These four will also be responsible for leading at the plate offensively and in the field defensively.

Fairfield will look to Buddelmeyer to be a core member of the pitching staff while also contributing at the plate. Sam is an excellent athlete that excels on the base paths and can be counted on to make the right decision.

The Lions were at their best in the 2017 season when they played small ball and manufactured runs in bunches. The 2018 team will likely be most effective under the same circumstances.

Fairfield will get an opportunity to avenge their tournament loss on Friday, April 13, when they travel to Whiteoak High School to take on the Wildcats in a Southern Hills Athletic Conference action.

The first game of the season for the Lions is scheduled for Monday, March 26, when they will travel to Washington Court House to take on the Washington Blue Lions.

The team will jump right into cross-county rivalry action on Tuesday, March 27, when they visit the Lynchbueg-Clay Mustangs for their first cross-county rivalry and SHAC competition of the year.

Fairfield will host the McClain Tigers for a double header on Saturday, April 7 and will wrap up their cross county rivalries when they host the Hillsboro Indians on Monday, April 30. The Lions will also end their regular season against the Indians when they travel to Hillsboro on May 2.

By Ryan Applegate rapplegate@timesgazette.com