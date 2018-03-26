FAC swimming and wrestling All-League selections

Avery Voss of McClain was named to the boys swimming FAC First Team at the inaugural Frontier Athletic Conference Winter sports banquet held at Grace Community Church in Washington Court House.

Pictured in the back row Emily Parker, Kerigan Pollard, Anna Raike and Peyton Voss of McClain were named to the girls swimming FAC First Team at the inaugural Frontier Athletic Conference Winter sports banquet held at Grace Community Church in Washington Court House.

Deegan Boris of Hillsboro, Lucas Jansen and Keegan Rawlins (not pictured) of McClain were named to the wrestling FAC First Team at the inaugural Frontier Athletic Conference Winter sports banquet held at Grace Community Church in Washington Court House.