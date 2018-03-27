Kaiti White throws a two hit shutout, strikes out 15; Spargur leads fairfield’s 10 hit attack with 3 hits

The Fairfield Lady Lions (1-0, 0-0 SHAC) opened the 2018 softball season in a big way with an 8-0 shutout victory over the Washington Lady Blue Lions. Kaiti White allowed just 2 hits while striking out 15 Lady Blue Lion batters. The Lady Lion offense was equally impressive pounding out 10 hits. Junior first baseman Lyndee Spargur had three hits to lead the Lady Lion offense. Eight different Lady Lion hitters had hits. The Lady Lion defense also played well with only one harmless error in the top of the seventh inning. The defensive play of the game was a sliding catch of a sinking line drive by Lady Lion left fielder Madi Fox.

The Fairfield Lady Lions wasted no time scoring 3 runs in the top of the first inning. With the Lady Blue Lion defense playing very shallow to defend against the slap, lead-off hitter Lyndee Spargur drove an outside pitch to the fence in left centerfield for a double. Carli Reiber laid down a sacrifice bunt to move Spargur to third base. Kaiti White was safe on an infield hit to drive home Spargur. Hayleigh Lowe entered as a courtesy runner for White. Emily Williams singled to centerfield and when the ball got by the outfielder, Lowe raced all the way home as Williams advanced to second base. Williams would later score on a wild pitch.

The Lady Lions score two more runs in the top of the second inning. With one out, Megan Gragg and Layla Hattan had back to back singles. Lyndee Spargur moved the runners to second third on a sacrifice bunt. Senior second base Carli Reiber came up with a big two out single to right field to drive in Gragg and Hattan.

Fairfield would take a 7-0 lead with two more runs in the top of the fourth inning. In the inning, Megan Gragg walked to lead off the inning. Layla Hattan hit into a force out as Gragg was out at second base. Lyndee Spargur singled to advance Hattan to second base. Carli Reiber then walked to load the bases. Kaiti White was safe at first on a fielder’s choice as the fielder threw home too late to catch a sliding Layla Hattan. Emily Williams then grounded out to first base to drive in Lyndee Spargur.

Fairfield completed the scoring in the top of the sixth inning. Lyndee Spargur led off the inning with a single. Carli Reiber grounded out but moved Spargur to third base. Emily Williams was safe on an error that scored Spargur.

Kaiti White was dominating on the mound for the Fairfield Lady Lions allowing just two hits while striking out 15.

Leading hitters for the Lady Lions: Lyndee Spargur (3 for 4, 3 runs, double, sac bunt), Carli Reiber (1 for 3, sac bunt, 2 rbi), Kaiti White (1 for 4, 1 run, 1 rbi), Emily Williams (1 for 4, 1 run, 1 rbi), Molly Thackston (1 for 3), Ashley Sanderson (1 for 1), Megan Gragg (1 for 3, 1 run), and Layla Hattan (1 for 3, 2 runs).

Kaiti White (1-0) was the winning pitcher for Fairfield. Kaiti’s Pitching line: 7 innings, 2 hits, no runs, no earned runs, no walks, and 15 strikeouts. Jordan Kearns (0-1) suffered the loss for Washington. Kearns’ pitching line: 7 innings, 10 hits, 8 runs, 5 earned runs, 3 walks, and 3 strikeouts.

The Fairfield Lady Lions will travel to Lynchburg Clay High School to play the Lynchburg Clay Lady Mustangs on Tuesday, March 27th. Game time is slated for 5:00 PM .

Tom Purtell is the Assistant Coach of the Fairfield Lady Lions softball team.

Fairfield junior Kaiti White releases a pitch while Lauren Arnold (far left foreground), Audrey Oder (far left background) and Lyndee Spargur (far right) prepare to make a play in the infield. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/03/web1_Fairfield-Ladies-at-WCH.jpg Fairfield junior Kaiti White releases a pitch while Lauren Arnold (far left foreground), Audrey Oder (far left background) and Lyndee Spargur (far right) prepare to make a play in the infield.