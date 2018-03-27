Fairfield boys and girls win in first home meet

Fairfield High School officially opened their new track and field facility for high school competition on Tuesday as the boys and girls track and field teams took on Lynchburg-Clay and West Union in a tri-meet.
The Lions and Lady Lions both finished at the top of the heap with 120.5 and 100 points respectively.
On the boys side West Union took second place with 54 points, Lynchburg-Clay was third with 48.5 points and the Fairfield “B” team was fourth with 12 points.
For the girls the Lady Mustangs were second with 72 points, West Union finished in third place with 60 points, West Union “B” team totaled three points for fourth and fifth went to the Fairfield “B” team with one point.
Following are the top three finishers in every event:
Womens 4×800 Relay
Fairfield – 11:42.54
Lynchburg- Clay – 13:11.65
Mens 4×800 Relay
Fairfield – 8:55.21
Lynchburg-Clay – 10:35.93
Womens 100 Hurdles
Abby Blankenship – LCHS – 20.45
Logan Binkley – LCHS – 20.60
Dakota Haynes – FHS – 20.70
Mens 110 Hurdles
Nate Buchanan – FHS – 19.30
Garrett Spargur – FHS – 19.84
Ray Mashka – WUHS – 22.40
Womens 100 Dash
Angela McLaughlin – LCHS – 13.98
Molly Fuller – WUHS – 14.42
Jami Dailey – FHS – 14.74
Mens 100 Dash
Nick Price – FHS – 12.38
Wyatt Fent – FHS – 12.44
Conner Campbell – WUHS – 12.74
Womens 4×200 Relay
Lynchburg-Clay – 2:02.38
Fairfield – 2:06.76
West Union – 2:10.31
Mens 4×200 Relay
Lynchburg-Clay – 1:45.80
Fairfield – 1:46.68
West Union – 1:56.36
Womens 1600 Run
Ciara Colwell – FHS – 5:46.39
Morgan Richmond – FHS – 6:43.75
Sarah Young – FHS – 6:56.97
Mens 1600 Run
Andrew Davis – FHS – 5:02.35
Cohen Frost – FHS – 5:11.77
Ethan Davis – FHS – 5:13.10
Womens 4×100 Relay
West Union – 57.40
Fairfield – 58.61
Lynchburg-Clay – 59.32
Mens 4×100 Relay
Fairfield – 48.79
Lynchburg-Clay – 51.43
West Union – 53.71
Womens 400 Dash
Anna Shupert – WUHS – 1:07.37
Ciara Knisley – FHS – 1:09.97
Houston Adkins – WUHS – 1:11.96
Mens 400 Dash
Brandtson Duffie – FHS – 52.81
Colt Parker – WUHS – 56.81
Gavin Frazier – LCHS – 58.38
Womens 300 Hurdles
Abby Blankenship – LCHS – 58.61
Ailean Duffie – FHS – 1:00.57
Logan Binkley – LCHS – 1:01.96
Mens 300 Hurdles
Garrett Spargur – FHS – 47.06
Ray Mashka – WUHS – 49.80
Nate Buchanan – FHS – 50.65
Womens 800 Run
Anna Shupert – WUHS – 2:57.42
Sarah Young – FHS – 3:05.64
Chloe Barber – FHS – 3:06.51
Mens 800 Run
Bennett Hodson – FHS – 2:17.60
Cohen Frost – FHS – 2:27.66
Steve Runyan – WUHS – 2:33.76
Womens 200 Dash
Angela McLaughlin – LCHS – 30.25
Taiyler Marcelino – LCHS – 31.24
Zoe Fittro – LCHS – 33.17
Mens 200 Dash
Brandtson Duffie – FHS – 24.97
Colt Parker – WUHS – 26.06
Braxton Blanton – WUHS – 28.07
Womens 3200 Run
Ciara Colwell – FHS – 12:38.91
Maelynn Quigley – LCHS – 14:41.67
Chloe Barber – FHS – 14:53.97
Mens 3200 Run
Ethan Davis – FHS – 11:12.10
Gavin Campbell – FHS – 12:28.37
Ben Bales – LCHS – 12:53.22
Womens 4×400 Relay
Fairfield – 4:56.39
West Union – 5:00.58
Lynchburg-Clay – 5:01.22
Mens 4×400 Relay
Fairfield – 3:55.15
Lynchburg-Clay – 4:07.22
West Union – 4:11.70
Womens High Jump
Jaisyra White – WUHS – 4-06 ft
Molly Fuller – WUHS – 4-06 ft
Ciara Knisley – FHS – 4-06 ft
Mens High Jump
Eli Fuller – WUHS – 5-06 ft
Zander Blankenship – LCHS – 5-02 ft
Conner Campbell – WUHS – 4-10 ft
Womens Long Jump
Houston Adkins – WUHS – 14-11 ft
Dakota Haynes – FHS – 13-11.50 ft
Morgan Richmond – FHS – 12-10 ft
Mens Long Jump
Ray Mashka – WUHS – 15-11.75 ft
Wyatt Fent – FHS – 15-01.50 ft
Gavin Stroop – LCHS – 15-00 ft
Womens Discus Throw
Blake Adams – FHS – 98-01 ft
Morgan Baker – FHS – 82-09 ft
Serene Walker – LCHS – 76-09 ft
Mens Discus Throw
Tyler Barton – FHS – 107-04 ft
Ethan Whalen – FHS – 99-08 ft
Holden Ferguson – FHS – 94-10 ft
Womens Shot Put
Blake Adams – FHS – 39-04 ft
Morgan Baker – FHS – 27-06 ft
Paige Wolfe – FHS – 26-10 ft
Mens Shot Put
Tyler Barton – FHS – 36-04 ft
Ethan Whalen – FHS – 35-06 ft
Holden Ferguson – FHS – 34-06 ft
