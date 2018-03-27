Fairfield boys and girls win in first home meet

Fairfield High School officially opened their new track and field facility for high school competition on Tuesday as the boys and girls track and field teams took on Lynchburg-Clay and West Union in a tri-meet.

The Lions and Lady Lions both finished at the top of the heap with 120.5 and 100 points respectively.

On the boys side West Union took second place with 54 points, Lynchburg-Clay was third with 48.5 points and the Fairfield “B” team was fourth with 12 points.

For the girls the Lady Mustangs were second with 72 points, West Union finished in third place with 60 points, West Union “B” team totaled three points for fourth and fifth went to the Fairfield “B” team with one point.

Following are the top three finishers in every event:

Womens 4×800 Relay

Fairfield – 11:42.54

Lynchburg- Clay – 13:11.65

Mens 4×800 Relay

Fairfield – 8:55.21

Lynchburg-Clay – 10:35.93

Womens 100 Hurdles

Abby Blankenship – LCHS – 20.45

Logan Binkley – LCHS – 20.60

Dakota Haynes – FHS – 20.70

Mens 110 Hurdles

Nate Buchanan – FHS – 19.30

Garrett Spargur – FHS – 19.84

Ray Mashka – WUHS – 22.40

Womens 100 Dash

Angela McLaughlin – LCHS – 13.98

Molly Fuller – WUHS – 14.42

Jami Dailey – FHS – 14.74

Mens 100 Dash

Nick Price – FHS – 12.38

Wyatt Fent – FHS – 12.44

Conner Campbell – WUHS – 12.74

Womens 4×200 Relay

Lynchburg-Clay – 2:02.38

Fairfield – 2:06.76

West Union – 2:10.31

Mens 4×200 Relay

Lynchburg-Clay – 1:45.80

Fairfield – 1:46.68

West Union – 1:56.36

Womens 1600 Run

Ciara Colwell – FHS – 5:46.39

Morgan Richmond – FHS – 6:43.75

Sarah Young – FHS – 6:56.97

Mens 1600 Run

Andrew Davis – FHS – 5:02.35

Cohen Frost – FHS – 5:11.77

Ethan Davis – FHS – 5:13.10

Womens 4×100 Relay

West Union – 57.40

Fairfield – 58.61

Lynchburg-Clay – 59.32

Mens 4×100 Relay

Fairfield – 48.79

Lynchburg-Clay – 51.43

West Union – 53.71

Womens 400 Dash

Anna Shupert – WUHS – 1:07.37

Ciara Knisley – FHS – 1:09.97

Houston Adkins – WUHS – 1:11.96

Mens 400 Dash

Brandtson Duffie – FHS – 52.81

Colt Parker – WUHS – 56.81

Gavin Frazier – LCHS – 58.38

Womens 300 Hurdles

Abby Blankenship – LCHS – 58.61

Ailean Duffie – FHS – 1:00.57

Logan Binkley – LCHS – 1:01.96

Mens 300 Hurdles

Garrett Spargur – FHS – 47.06

Ray Mashka – WUHS – 49.80

Nate Buchanan – FHS – 50.65

Womens 800 Run

Anna Shupert – WUHS – 2:57.42

Sarah Young – FHS – 3:05.64

Chloe Barber – FHS – 3:06.51

Mens 800 Run

Bennett Hodson – FHS – 2:17.60

Cohen Frost – FHS – 2:27.66

Steve Runyan – WUHS – 2:33.76

Womens 200 Dash

Angela McLaughlin – LCHS – 30.25

Taiyler Marcelino – LCHS – 31.24

Zoe Fittro – LCHS – 33.17

Mens 200 Dash

Brandtson Duffie – FHS – 24.97

Colt Parker – WUHS – 26.06

Braxton Blanton – WUHS – 28.07

Womens 3200 Run

Ciara Colwell – FHS – 12:38.91

Maelynn Quigley – LCHS – 14:41.67

Chloe Barber – FHS – 14:53.97

Mens 3200 Run

Ethan Davis – FHS – 11:12.10

Gavin Campbell – FHS – 12:28.37

Ben Bales – LCHS – 12:53.22

Womens 4×400 Relay

Fairfield – 4:56.39

West Union – 5:00.58

Lynchburg-Clay – 5:01.22

Mens 4×400 Relay

Fairfield – 3:55.15

Lynchburg-Clay – 4:07.22

West Union – 4:11.70

Womens High Jump

Jaisyra White – WUHS – 4-06 ft

Molly Fuller – WUHS – 4-06 ft

Ciara Knisley – FHS – 4-06 ft

Mens High Jump

Eli Fuller – WUHS – 5-06 ft

Zander Blankenship – LCHS – 5-02 ft

Conner Campbell – WUHS – 4-10 ft

Womens Long Jump

Houston Adkins – WUHS – 14-11 ft

Dakota Haynes – FHS – 13-11.50 ft

Morgan Richmond – FHS – 12-10 ft

Mens Long Jump

Ray Mashka – WUHS – 15-11.75 ft

Wyatt Fent – FHS – 15-01.50 ft

Gavin Stroop – LCHS – 15-00 ft

Womens Discus Throw

Blake Adams – FHS – 98-01 ft

Morgan Baker – FHS – 82-09 ft

Serene Walker – LCHS – 76-09 ft

Mens Discus Throw

Tyler Barton – FHS – 107-04 ft

Ethan Whalen – FHS – 99-08 ft

Holden Ferguson – FHS – 94-10 ft

Womens Shot Put

Blake Adams – FHS – 39-04 ft

Morgan Baker – FHS – 27-06 ft

Paige Wolfe – FHS – 26-10 ft

Mens Shot Put

Tyler Barton – FHS – 36-04 ft

Ethan Whalen – FHS – 35-06 ft

Holden Ferguson – FHS – 34-06 ft

Boys and girls from Fairfield and Lynchburg-Clay compete at the same time in the 4×800-meter relay on Monday at Fairfield High School. Pictured (l-r): Emily Pinkerton, Morgan Richmond, Dawson Osborn and Matthew Mangus. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/03/web1_Fairfield-Invitational.jpg Boys and girls from Fairfield and Lynchburg-Clay compete at the same time in the 4×800-meter relay on Monday at Fairfield High School. Pictured (l-r): Emily Pinkerton, Morgan Richmond, Dawson Osborn and Matthew Mangus.

