Leesburg Little League registration day

Leesburg Little League President Tom Purtell has announced that registration for all summer softball and baseball leagues will be held Saturday, April 7 at 10 a.m. in the auditeria at the Fairfield schools on SR 771.

If you cannot attend, send the registration card and fee to the Fairfield Elementary or middle school or email the information to tpurtell@mccartyassociates.com. Late registration cards and fees should be turned in to elementary or middle school offices. All cards must be turned in by 9 p.m. Sunday, April 15. Registration fees must accompany the registration card.

Game night schedules are still being set. All games will be played at Fairfield High School with some practices held at the Highland ball park and the Leesburg ball park.

For the first time in program history, the eligibility birth dates for boys and girls will be different. Leesburg Little League has adopted the new eligibility birth date of Aug. 31. Last year’s eligibility birth date was May 1. Hillsboro Recreation has also adopted the new birth date. Leesburg Little League will permit parents of players 12 years old and under with birthdays in May, June or July to request to play under last year’s May 1 date. Boys 13 years old and under playing in Hillsboro’s Pony League and Babe Ruth League will have to conform to the Aug. 31 date.

Leesburg Little League is exploring additional opportunities for 11- and 12-year-old boys to play outside teams.

Leesburg Little League has also adopted the new USABAT regulations adopted in February 2018 by Official Leesburg Little League. However, Leesburg Little League will also permit the use of the Little League bats under last year’s rules. Boys playing in the Hillsboro Pony League and Babe Ruth League will conform to the new USABAT regulations.

Boys must be 6 years old on or before Aug. 31, 2018.

League ages, fee, bats

• Boys Adult Pitch (6 to 8 years) $40; maximum diameter 2.25 inches

• Boys Minor League (8 to 10 years) $40; USABAT or 2017 standards

• Boys Major League (11 to 13 years) $40; USABAT or 2017 standards

• Boys Pony League (13 and 14 years) $40; USABAT 2018

• Boys Babe Ruth (15 to 17 years) $ 40; USABAT 2018

Girls must be 5 years old on or before Jan. 1, 2018.

League ages, fee

• Girls “D” League (5 to 7 years) $40

• Girls “C” League (8 to 10 years) $40

• Girls “B” League (11 to 14 years) $40

• Girls Fast Pitch“AA”League (15 to 17) $40

The maximum registration fee per family is $ 80. All teams will be covered by insurance. Make checks payable to Leesburg Little League.

Players are required to provide their own grey pants and appropriate solid colored socks.

Questions can be directed to Tom Purtell at tpurtell@mccartyassociates.com.

Submitted by Tom Purtell.