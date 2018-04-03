Fairfield baseball loses 3-0 to Paint Valley

Fairfield’s Lions baseball team welcomed the Paint Valley Bearcats to Leesburg on Saturday but, left the ball park on a low note as they lost 3-0 to the visitors from Ross County.

Austin Setty was on the mound for the Lions on Saturday and pitched five innings. Setty allowed 10 hits and three runs over his five innings of work. Andrew Dingy pitched the sixth inning allowing one walk and retiring the other three batters he faced.

Griffin Irvin and Tanner Collins each recorded one hit for the Lions on the day as the team struggled offensively.

Paint Valley scored one run in the second inning to take the lead early and added two insurance runs in the fourth inning to essentially put the game out of reach for the Lions.

Fairfield head coach Jeremy McGraw pointed to a lack of consistency as the biggest problem for his team in the early part of the season.

“We just didn’t play well today. We are not very consistent right now. We did the small things well Tuesday and turn around Saturday and have some mental mistakes. We still put ourselves in position in the seventh inning to make things happen and that’s all you can ask for,” said McGraw.

The Lions were scheduled to travel to Manchester on Tuesday, April 3, to take on the Greyhounds in a Southern Hills Athletic Conference matchup. Please look for results from that game and other local high school sports in future editions of The Times-Gazette.

Reach Ryan Applegate at 937-402-2572, or on Twitter @RCApplegate89.

http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/04/web1_old_baseball.jpg