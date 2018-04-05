Hillsboro falls to Washington 9-4, Ladies lose 13-0 in five innings

The Washington C.H. Blue Lions utilized a four-run top of the sixth to claim a 9-4 victory on a chilly Thursday evening on the road at Hillsboro.

Hillsboro quickly jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first but allowed the Blue Lions to pull even early in the top of the second. After failing to capitalize on a bases loaded situation, the Blue Lions pushed across three runs in the top of the third to claim a 4-1 lead.

The Indians plated two runs of their own in the bottom of the third to pull within one run to trail 4-3. The Blue Lions again loaded the bases in the top of the 4th but came away with nothing to show for it. After escaping two bases loaded situations which caused a high pitch count, the Indians were forced to turn to a relief pitcher to begin the fifth.

The Blue Lions plated two quick runs and forced the Indians to once again change pitchers with one out and runners in scoring position. On the first pitch of the evening for the Indians fresh reliever, the Blue Lions added two more runs to their lead to extend the lead to 8-3.

The Indians continued to put the ball in play and were able to pull a run closer on an unorthodox sacrifice fly after the Blue Lions 1st baseman made an acrobatic catch in foul play. The Blue Lions added another insurance run in the top of the seventh and faced little resistance in route to a 9-4 victory on the road.

Lady Indians

On the softball diamond, the Lady Blue Lions pummeled the Lady Indians 13-0 in five innings. The Lady Blue Lions came out swinging staking an early 3-0 lead in the first inning. The Lady Blue Lions continued to pound the ball around the field en route to a 13-0 win on the road. The Lady Indians only mustered one hit on the evening, but worked out four walks but failed to cross the plate.

Spencer Michael is a stringer for The Times-Gazette.

Indians’ starting pitcher, Ethan Humprhies, warms up at Shaffer Park on Thursday before Hillsboro’s baseball game against FAC rival the Washington Blue Lions. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/04/web1_Humphries-Warmup.jpg Indians’ starting pitcher, Ethan Humprhies, warms up at Shaffer Park on Thursday before Hillsboro’s baseball game against FAC rival the Washington Blue Lions.

Lady Indians no match for Lady Blue Lions