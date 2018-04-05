Fairfield ladies 33-game SHAC win streak snapped as Lady Warriors win 5-2, Lions beat Warriors 9-4 in baseball action

Fairfield’s Lady Lions fell to the Eastern Lady Warriors 5-2 on Thursday at home to snap their 33-game Southern Hills Athletic Conference (SHAC) winning streak.

The Lady Lions scored one run in the bottom of the first inning when Lyndee Spargur scored on a Lady Warriors throwing error.

In the top of the second inning Eastern scored two runs on errors by the Lady Lions. Fairfield tied the game in the bottom of the second inning on an RBI single by Kaiti White that plated Spargur for the second run for the Lady Lions.

Lady Lions starting pitcher, White, retired nine straight batters over the third, fourth and fifth innings of which five were strikeouts. White struck out 13 batters on the night and only gave up one earned run in the game.

In the sixth inning the Lady Warriors scored three runs to take a 5-3 lead. The first two runs in the inning for Eastern came off of a two run home run off the left field foul pole and put the Lady Warriors up for good.

Lady Lions head coach Mark Detwiller credited the Eastern coaches and players after the game.

“Coach Harold and Dennis and the guys over there at Eastern Brown do a fantastic job. They got off the bus ready to play,” said Detwiller.

Lions

On the baseball diamond at Fairfield High School the Lions took care of business against the Warriors and came away with a 9-2 win.

Sam Buddelmeyer got the win for the Lions as he pitched five innings to record the win. Buddelmeyer allowed the Warriors to score only 2 runs in the game, struck out 10 batters, allowed four hits and no walks.

Austin Setty came in to releive Buddelmeyer in the top of the sixth inning and struck out two of the nine batters he faced to secure the win for the Lions.

The Warriors took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning before Buddelmeyer settled into a groove.

The Lions would not allow another run to cross the plate until the fifth inning that tied the game at 2-2.

The Lions plated two runs in the bottom of the third inning to take a brief 2-1 lead. Layne Morgan and Setty scored on an RBI double by Cody Gragg.

In the bottom of the fifth inning the Lions plated three runs as Setty, Buddelmeyer and Andrew Dingey all scored to give the Lions a 5-2 lead.

Fairfield added four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to provide the final score of 9-2.

Fairfield’s Layla Hattan runs to second base at Fairfield High School on Thursday when the Lady Lions took on the Eastern Lady Warriors in a SHAC softball showdown. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/04/web1_Lady-Lions-vs-Eastern.jpg Fairfield’s Layla Hattan runs to second base at Fairfield High School on Thursday when the Lady Lions took on the Eastern Lady Warriors in a SHAC softball showdown. Ryan Applegate | The Times-Gazette Lions’ starting pitcher Sam Buddelmeyer throws a pitch in the fourth inning of the Lions game vs the Eastern Warriors on Thursday at Fairfield High School. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/04/web1_Buddlemeyer-Pitch-vs-Eastern.jpg Lions’ starting pitcher Sam Buddelmeyer throws a pitch in the fourth inning of the Lions game vs the Eastern Warriors on Thursday at Fairfield High School. Ryan Applegate | The Times-Gazette

Boys victorious 9-2