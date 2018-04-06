Fairfield softball bounces back with 4-0 shutout of Peebles

The Fairfield Lady Lions found their way back into the win column Friday evening, defeating the Peebles Lady Indians 4-0. After winning an astounding 34-consecutive games, the Lady Lions found themselves in unfamiliar territory after losing to Eastern 5-2 a mere 24 hours ago.

The SHAC affair featured two of the most talented pitcher’s the conference has to offer which was on display through the first two innings with neither team able to cross the plate. The Lady Lions finally broke through in the top of the 3rd after leadoff batter Lindy Sparger and two-hole hitter Carli Reiber both singled to begin the frame. Kaiti White stepped to the plate and blasted a two RBI double to help her own cause and push the Lady Lions to a 2-0 advantage.

White achieved a shutdown inning in the bottom of the 3rd not allowing the Lady Indians to cross the plate. Lauren Arnold proceeded to kick-off the 4th inning by sending a solo shot over the fence in dead center to add another run, extending the Lady Lions lead to 3-0. The Lady Lions added another run in the frame to lead 4-0.

Four runs turned out to be all White would need, as no further runs crossed the plate, putting the Lady Lion’s back in the win column.

White pitched a gem, striking out nine while allowing only one hit which was the only baserunner in the game for the Lady Indians. Carli Reiber lead the way at the plate for the Lady Lions going 2-4 with two singles to set the table for the heart of the lineup.

Overall, head coach Mark Dettwiller was much more impressed with his teams’ play today at the plate and in the field saying, “Kaiti (White) pitched a one hitter and they played outstanding defense behind her.” Dettwiller went on to say, “we had a bunch of quality at-bats. A prime example is Lauren Arnold. She fouled off five or six pitches and then hit one off the score board.”

The Lady Lions return to action tomorrow at Fairfield High School against Greenfield. The matchup will be a double-header, weather permitting. First pitch is at 11 a.m.

Spencer Michael is a stringer for The Times-Gazette.