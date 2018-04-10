Fairfield nine undefeated in SHAC

Jumping out to an early lead the Fairfield baseball remained undefeated in conference play with 12-2 victory Saturday over Peebles.

The Lions improved to 4-0 in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference and 4-2 overall with the win.

Playing on the road, Fairfield plated three runs in the first inning and was off and running. The Lions added another run in the second inning and four more in the fourth inning for an 8-0 lead that pretty much put the game away.

“Everyone stepped up tonight and played well,” Fairfield coach Jeremy McGraw said. “We did a great job on the bases with 21 stolen bases. Cody Gragg led the way with six. Matthew (Spears) continues to pitch really well. He is fun to watch when he has it going on. Andrew Dingey pitched a solid three innings for us. He is a great team leader that works really hard at his game.”

Spears started the game and got the win. In four innings on the mound he allowed no runs, two hits and zero walks while striking out six.

Dingey came on in relief and pitched the final three innings. He gave up two runs (none of them earned) on two hits and one walk while striking out three.

Austin Setty, Gragg, Spears, Wyatt Willey and Layne Morgan all had two hits to pace the Lion offense. Setty, Dingey and Spears each notched two RBIs and Setty and Gragg both scored three runs.

Sam Buddlemeyer, Dingey, Brennon Mondabaugh and Griffin Irvin all recorded one hit for the Lions.

