Whiteoak baseball moved to 8-0 on the season with an 8-1 conference win over Eastern

Whitwoak’s Wildcats baseball team improved to 8-0 overall and 4-0 in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference (SHAC) on Tuesday as they took down the Eastern Warriors 8-1 on the road.

The Wildcats scored three runs in both the second and seventh inning and two runs in the third inning to provide their tally for the night. Eastern was held scoreless by Whiteoak until the top of the sixth inning when they scored one run to account for their total on the night.

Caleb West and Mason Lehr led the way on offense for the Wildcats as each recorded two hits and one RBI in the game.

Whiteoak head coach Chris Veidt was pleased with his team’s execution offensively in a chilly game on the road.

“Caleb West and Mason Lehr were clutch at the plate. The two big innings early and late carried us tonight offensively. Kids were very situational with runners on second base and no one out and runners on third base less than two outs. Not our usual hit parade but a .541 QAB on a chilly afternoon, more than acceptable,” said Veidt.

Evan Brill recorded the complete game win against the Warriors and allowed one run one four hits. Brill also struck out 11 of the 27 batters that he faced.

“Evan Brill dominating on the mound. One of his better career starts, in my opinion, and that’s saying something. Billy Oliver was also outstanding behind the plate for us today,” Veidt said.

The Wildcats will look to continue their winning ways on Thursday when they host the Fayetteville Rockets in SHAC play. On Friday the Wildcats will welcome SHAC and cross-county rivals the Fairfield Lions to Mowrystown for an exciting night of baseball action.

Reach Ryan Applegate at 937-402-2572, or on Twitter @RCApplegate89.

