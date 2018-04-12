Fairfield senior Blake Adams signs with Walsh University for track and field.

Fairfield senior Blake Adams signed her national letter of intent to attend Walsh University as a track and field athlete today. At Fairfield, Blake has been a four year athlete in volleyball, basketball and track and field while maintaining a 3.895 Cumulative GPA. Pictured back row (l-r): Deborah Mangus, Keshia McCoy, Megan Young, and Chad Hamilton. Front row (l-r): Kim Adams(mother), Blake and Craig Adams(father).

Fairfield senior Blake Adams signed her national letter of intent to attend Walsh University as a track and field athlete today. At Fairfield, Blake has been a four year athlete in volleyball, basketball and track and field while maintaining a 3.895 Cumulative GPA. Pictured back row (l-r): Deborah Mangus, Keshia McCoy, Megan Young, and Chad Hamilton. Front row (l-r): Kim Adams(mother), Blake and Craig Adams(father). http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/04/web1_Adams-Signs-1.jpg Fairfield senior Blake Adams signed her national letter of intent to attend Walsh University as a track and field athlete today. At Fairfield, Blake has been a four year athlete in volleyball, basketball and track and field while maintaining a 3.895 Cumulative GPA. Pictured back row (l-r): Deborah Mangus, Keshia McCoy, Megan Young, and Chad Hamilton. Front row (l-r): Kim Adams(mother), Blake and Craig Adams(father).