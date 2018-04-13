Fairfield Lady Lions shut out Ripley Lady Blue Jays 10-0, Kaiti White throws 1 hit shutout strikes out 11

The Fairfield Lady Lions (8-1, 6-1 SHAC) shut out the Ripley Lady Blue Jays (0-6, 0-5 SHAC) 10-0 in a Southern Hills Athletic Conference game played this afternoon at the Fairfield Baseball/Softball Complex. The Lady Lions victory was their fourth in as many days against SHAC opponents three were shutout wins.

Kaiti White was nearly perfect in the circle taking a perfect game into the final inning. Joy Eichner singled to left field as Lady Lion left fielder Madi Fox made a diving attempt at the sinking line drive and the only hit of the game for the Lady Blue Jays. Kaiti White picked up her eighth win of the season, six of them of the shutout variety.

Again the Lady Lions offense supplied plenty of runs while pounding out 12 hits. Carli Reiber, Kaiti White, Lauren Arnold, and Megan Gragg each had two hits on the afternoon as Lyndee Spargur, Layla Hattan, Taylor Lawson, and Madi Fox each added a hit each.

After Kaiti White struck out the side in order in the top of the first inning, the Lady Lions scored 3 runs in the bottom of the inning. Lyndee Spargur singled, Carli Reiber drew a base on balls, Kaiti White doubled, and Layla Hattan drove in a run on a ground ball error.

Fairfield added 4 more runs in the bottom of the second inning. Megan Gragg singled to lead off the inning, Madi Fox had a bunt single, Carli Reiber had a bunt single, Kaiti White singled, and Lauren Arnold singled.

The Fairfield Lady Lions would complete the scoring with 3 runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Carli Reiber doubled, Layla Hattan singled, Lauren Arnold singled, and Taylor Lawson singled.

Leading hitters for the Lady Lions: Lyndee Spargur (1 for 3, 1 run), Carli Reiber (2 for 2, 3 runs, 1 rbi), Kaiti White (2 for 3, double, 2 run, 2 rbi), Layla Hattan (1 for 3, 1 run, 2 rbi), Lauren Arnold (2 for 3, double, 1 run, 3 rbi), Taylor Lawson (1 for 3, double, 1 rbi), Megan Gragg (2 for 2, 1 rbi), Madi Fox (1 for 2, 1 run).

Kaiti White (8-1) was the winning pitcher for Fairfield. Kaiti’s Pitching line: 5 innings, 1 hit, no runs, no earned run, no walks, and 11 strikeouts. Megan Scott (0-4) suffered the loss for Ripley. Scott’s pitching line: 4 innings, 12 hits, 10 runs, 9 earned runs,1 walk, and 2 strikeouts.

The Fairfield Lady Lions traveled to Akron Friday to play in the Akron Racers Spring Showcase Tournament (Varsity) and the JV Jamboree Tournament this weekend.

Tom Purtell is the Assistant Coach of the Fairfield Lady Lions softball team.

