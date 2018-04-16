Lynchburg-Clay ladies fall on road to Eastern 8-1

Lynchburg-Clay’s Lady Mustangs traveled to Eastern High School on Friday and battled the Lady Warriors in a Southern Hills Athletic Conference (SHAC) makeup game, Lynchburg lost by a score of 8-1.

Ashley Ernst was on the mound for Lynchburg-Clay and finished with two strikeouts, four walks, allowed one home run, and gave up eight runs in seven innings of work.

Haleigh Snider provided a highlight in the seventh inning when she belted a ball over the outfield fence for the Lady Mustangs only run of the night.

The Lady Warrirors took an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning when their lead off batter scored on a double by the right fielder.

Lynchburg held Eastern scoreless in the second and third innings before giving up a second run in the bottom of the fourth.

Eastern went on to score one more run in the fifth and five runs in the sixth to cruise to victory.

The Lady Mustangs struggled to find an answer for the excellent pitching of the Lady Warriors as they struck out 12 times on the night and were unable to muster a whole lot offensively.

Lynchburg-Clay did have other opportunities to score in the game as they stranded a total six runners on base. Eastern stranded seven on the night.

Eastern recorded a total of nine hits in the game versus only four hits for the Lady Mustangs.

Lynchburg-Clay is scheduled back in action today when they travel to Whiteoak to take on the Lady Wildcats in SHAC softball action. A game that was originally scheduled for Monday, April 16, at Fayetteville was postponed due to weather and field conditions.

