Whiteoak boys outlast Lynchburg-Clay for 3-0 win, girls win 17-16

Whiteoak’s Wildcat baseball team hosted cross-County and Southern Hills Athletic Conference (SHAC) rival the Lynchburg-Clay Mustangs on Tuesday and extended their season opening win streak to 11 games courtesy of a hard fought 3-0 victory.

Evan Brill recorded the win for the Wildcats as he pitched a complete game, struck out six, walked two, allowed one hit and held the Mustangs scoreless in the game.

Drew Pitzer took the loss for the Mustangs despite a good night on the hill. Pitzer struck out five, walked one, gave up four hits and allowed one run in five innings of work. Caden Hess pitched the sixth inning and allowed two hits, one walk and two runs.

Mustangs head coach Vince Pitzer talked about the performance of Drew on the mound.

“Drew threw a heck of a game today, we kind of had to cut him off today so we could have him Friday,” said V. Pitzer.

Chase Butler got things going for the Wildcats in the bottom of the fifth inning with one out when he drew a walk and stole second to put himself in scoring position. Two batters later Traeton Hamilton smacked an RBI double that reached the outfield fence and scored Butler from second base to break the 0-0 stalemate.

Trever Yeager started the bottom of the sixth inning for Whiteoak with a triple and Caleb West reached on an error by the Mustangs pitcher, on a bunt, that resulted in Yeager scoring the second run of the night. West went on to score a run of his own when Mason Lehr singled two batters later.

Brill shut the door in the top of the seventh inning as he struck out the first batter, walked the second, and forced contact with the final two batters allowing his defense to do the rest.

Whiteoak head coach Chris Veidt talked about the performance of Brill and his team’s defense after the game.

“Evan was very sharp today and we played good defense behind him. His first start or two the changeup was his second best pitch, but he made some adjustments on his curve ball. He had a very good curve ball tonight, very good, it kept them off balance,” said Veidt.

Softball

On the softball diamond the Lady Wildcats emerged victorious over the Lady Mustangs following a wild back and forth affair that saw both teams with the lead at various points in the game and ended on a walk-off triple by Whiteoak’s Megan Botts that gave the Lady Wildcats a 17-16 win.

For Lynchburg-Clay Serah Whitacre and Hannah Morgan scored runs in the first, third and seventh innings. Haleigh Snider also scored three runs in the game in the third, sixth and seventh innings.

Serena Smith and Cailee Elam each scored runs in the third and seventh inning, while Chelsea Hart scored runs in the third and seventh innings.

Sierra Benney rounds out the scoring for the Lady Mustangs with a run in the third inning.

Whiteoak saw Greene, Gross and Ames score in the first inning to take an early lead but they would not hold it for long.

Everhart scored in the fifth inning to get the score to 9-4 in favor of the Lady Mustangs.

The Lady Wildcats exploded for eight runs in the fifth inning as only Green was held without a run scored in the fifth.

After surrendering the lead in the top of the seventh inning Whiteoak came back in the bottom of the seventh and scored five runs to claim the 17-16 win.

Reach Ryan Applegate at 937-402-2572, or on Twitter @RCApplegate89.

Whiteoak’s Chase Butler starts to run after making contact with the baseball on Tuesday at Whiteoak High School where the Wildcats battled the Lynchburg-Clay Mustangs. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/04/web1_Whiteoak-BB.jpg Whiteoak’s Chase Butler starts to run after making contact with the baseball on Tuesday at Whiteoak High School where the Wildcats battled the Lynchburg-Clay Mustangs. Ryan Applegate | The Times-Gazette Lady Wildcat relief pitcher Megan Botts winds up for a pitch on Tuesday at Whiteoak High School where Whiteoak took on the Lady Mustangs of Lynchburg-Clay http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/04/web1_Whiteoak-SB.jpg Lady Wildcat relief pitcher Megan Botts winds up for a pitch on Tuesday at Whiteoak High School where Whiteoak took on the Lady Mustangs of Lynchburg-Clay Ryan Applegate | The Times-Gazette

Lady Cats come from behind twice to beat LC 17-16