Fairfield’s Matthew Mangus signs with Youngstown State University for track and cross country

Fairfield senior Matthew Mangus signed today to attend Youngstown State University and to participate as a men’s cross country and track and field athlete. Matthew has been a four year varsity cross country and track athlete at Fairfield High School while maintaining a 4.0 GPA. Pictured (l-r): Deborah Mangus(mother), Matthew and Bill Mangus(father). http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/04/web1_Mangus-Signs.jpg Fairfield senior Matthew Mangus signed today to attend Youngstown State University and to participate as a men’s cross country and track and field athlete. Matthew has been a four year varsity cross country and track athlete at Fairfield High School while maintaining a 4.0 GPA. Pictured (l-r): Deborah Mangus(mother), Matthew and Bill Mangus(father). Submitted photo