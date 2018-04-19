Posted on by

Fairfield’s Matthew Mangus signs with Youngstown State University for track and cross country


Fairfield senior Matthew Mangus signed today to attend Youngstown State University and to participate as a men’s cross country and track and field athlete. Matthew has been a four year varsity cross country and track athlete at Fairfield High School while maintaining a 4.0 GPA. Pictured (l-r): Deborah Mangus(mother), Matthew and Bill Mangus(father).

Submitted photo

