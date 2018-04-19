Fairfield’s Matthew Mangus signs with Youngstown State University for track and cross country

Fairfield senior Matthew Mangus signed today to attend Youngstown State University and to participate as a men’s cross country and track and field athlete. Matthew has been a four year varsity cross country and track athlete at Fairfield High School while maintaining a 4.0 GPA. Pictured (l-r): Deborah Mangus(mother), Matthew and Bill Mangus(father).
Fairfield senior Matthew Mangus signed today to attend Youngstown State University and to participate as a men’s cross country and track and field athlete. Matthew has been a four year varsity cross country and track athlete at Fairfield High School while maintaining a 4.0 GPA. Pictured (l-r): Deborah Mangus(mother), Matthew and Bill Mangus(father).
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU