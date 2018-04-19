Hillsboro hosts eights teams for home invitational

The Hillsboro Invitational saw eight teams from three counties compete at Hillsboro High School on Thursday. The eight team that competed in the event were: Hillsboro, McClain, Washington, Miami Trace, Fairfield, Whiteoak, Lynchburg-Clay and Eastern Brown.
Through 13 events in both the boys and girls competitions Hillsboro was out in front.
The top four schools through 13 events for the boys competition were; Hillsboro with 147 points in first, Miami Trace was second with 127 points, Washington was holding third with a total of 70 points and McClain was in fourth with 48 points.
The top four schools through 13 events for the girls competition were; Hillsboro in first with 85.50 points, Miami Trace was a close second with 85 points, Eastern Brown was sitting in third place with 83 points, and McClain was holding the fourth spot with a total of 76 points.
Results for the events that were scored before publication are as follows:
Girls Shot Put
First: Blake Adams – Fairfield – 34-10
Second: Hunter Scott – McClain – 32-04
Third: M. Farris – Eastern – 30-03
Boys Discus Throw
First: Draven Stodgel – Hillsboro – 144-07.50
Second: W. Seyfang – Miami Trace – 141-06
Third: J. Pearson – McClain – 132-00
Girls High Jump
First: R. Burns – Washington – 5-04
Second: M. Crawford – McClain – 4-08
Third: M. Hopkins – Eastern – 4-08
Girls 4×800 Meter Relay
First: Fairfield – 11:19.61
Second: Hillsboro – 11:43.58
Third: Washington – 12:26.08
Boys 4×800 Meter Relay
First: Miami Trace – 8:57.13
Second: McClain – 9:03.02
Third: Eastern – 9:18.93
Girls 100 Meter Hurdles
First: Chayden Pitzer – McClain – 15.80
Second: E. Brown – Eastern – 17.47
Third: C. Staggs – Eastern – 17.68
Boys 110 Meter Hurdles
First: C. Rice – Washington – 16.16
Second: T. Langley – Washington 16.24
Third: W. Cory – Miami Trace – 17.01
Girls 100 Meter Dash
First: R. Burns – Washington – 13.03
Second: Chayden Pitzer – McClain – 13.07
Third: M. Hopkins – Eastern – 13.35
Boys 100 Meter Dash
First: B. Wallace – Miami Trace – 11.67
Second: Austin Goolsby – Hillsboro – 11.71
Third: N. Wiseman – Miami Trace – 11.74
Girls 4×200 Meter Relay
First: Hillsboro – 1:57.11
Second: Lynchburg-Clay – 1:57.17
Third: Miami Trace – 1:58.66
Boys 4×200 Meter Relay
First: Miami Trace – 1:35.80
Second: Hillsboro – 1:36.93
Third: McClain – 1:40.54
Girls 1600 Meter Run
First: M. Bloom – Miami Trace – 5:49.98
Second: C. Copas – Washington – 6:05.81
Third: K. Pettit – Miami Trace – 6:17.90
Boys 1600 Meter Run
First: K. Morris – Washington – 4:57.18
Second: S. DeBruin – Miami Trace – 4:58.88
Third: Hunter Morgan – Whiteoak – 5:03.61
Girls 4×100 Meter Relay
First: Miami Trace – 55.04
Second: Washington – 55.31
Third: McClain – 55.47
Boys 4×100 Meter Relay
First: Miami Trace – 46.83
Second: Hillsboro – 47.29
Third: McClain – 47.65
Girls 400 Meter Dash
First: R. Burns – Washington – 1:02.39
Second: Jaeleigh Hart – Hillsboro – 1:06.39
Third: Sydney Callahan – Hillsboro – 1:07.32
Boys 400 Meter Dash
First: Ty Alexander – Hillsboro – 52.59
Second: J. Haldeman – Miami Trace – 55.19
Third: Tyler Workman – Hillsboro – 55.31
Girls 300 Meter Hurdles
First: Chayden Pitzer – McClain – 49.63
Second: M. Creamer – Miami Trace – 51.11
Third: C. Staggs – Eastern – 52.74
Girls 800 Meter Run
First: E. Fanning – Eastern – 2:40.37
Second: Sydney Lanning – Hillsboro – 2:46.96
Third: Morgan Richmond – Fairfield – 2:52.38
Boys High Jump
First: Quinn Conlon – Hillsboro – 5-08
Second: Britton Haines – Hillsboro – 5-06
Third: W. Cory – Miami Trace – 5-04
Boys Pole Vault
First: Austin Goolsby – Hillsboro – 14-00
Second: Mark Gallimore – Hillsboro – 12-00
Third: W. Cory – Miami Trace – 10-06
Boys Shot Put
First: W. Seyfang – Miami Trace – 49-04
Second: Draven Stodgel – Hillsboro – 46-09
Third: Deon Burns – Hillsboro – 43-03
Boys Long Jump
First: Austin Goolsby – Hillsboro – 20-01.50
Second: N. Bailey – Whiteoak – 18-00
Third: G. Frazier – Lynchburg-Clay – 17-06
Reach Ryan Applegate at 937-402-2572, or on Twitter @RCApplegate89.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU