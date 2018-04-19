Hillsboro hosts eights teams for home invitational

The Hillsboro Invitational saw eight teams from three counties compete at Hillsboro High School on Thursday. The eight team that competed in the event were: Hillsboro, McClain, Washington, Miami Trace, Fairfield, Whiteoak, Lynchburg-Clay and Eastern Brown.

Through 13 events in both the boys and girls competitions Hillsboro was out in front.

The top four schools through 13 events for the boys competition were; Hillsboro with 147 points in first, Miami Trace was second with 127 points, Washington was holding third with a total of 70 points and McClain was in fourth with 48 points.

The top four schools through 13 events for the girls competition were; Hillsboro in first with 85.50 points, Miami Trace was a close second with 85 points, Eastern Brown was sitting in third place with 83 points, and McClain was holding the fourth spot with a total of 76 points.

Results for the events that were scored before publication are as follows:

Girls Shot Put

First: Blake Adams – Fairfield – 34-10

Second: Hunter Scott – McClain – 32-04

Third: M. Farris – Eastern – 30-03

Boys Discus Throw

First: Draven Stodgel – Hillsboro – 144-07.50

Second: W. Seyfang – Miami Trace – 141-06

Third: J. Pearson – McClain – 132-00

Girls High Jump

First: R. Burns – Washington – 5-04

Second: M. Crawford – McClain – 4-08

Third: M. Hopkins – Eastern – 4-08

Girls 4×800 Meter Relay

First: Fairfield – 11:19.61

Second: Hillsboro – 11:43.58

Third: Washington – 12:26.08

Boys 4×800 Meter Relay

First: Miami Trace – 8:57.13

Second: McClain – 9:03.02

Third: Eastern – 9:18.93

Girls 100 Meter Hurdles

First: Chayden Pitzer – McClain – 15.80

Second: E. Brown – Eastern – 17.47

Third: C. Staggs – Eastern – 17.68

Boys 110 Meter Hurdles

First: C. Rice – Washington – 16.16

Second: T. Langley – Washington 16.24

Third: W. Cory – Miami Trace – 17.01

Girls 100 Meter Dash

First: R. Burns – Washington – 13.03

Second: Chayden Pitzer – McClain – 13.07

Third: M. Hopkins – Eastern – 13.35

Boys 100 Meter Dash

First: B. Wallace – Miami Trace – 11.67

Second: Austin Goolsby – Hillsboro – 11.71

Third: N. Wiseman – Miami Trace – 11.74

Girls 4×200 Meter Relay

First: Hillsboro – 1:57.11

Second: Lynchburg-Clay – 1:57.17

Third: Miami Trace – 1:58.66

Boys 4×200 Meter Relay

First: Miami Trace – 1:35.80

Second: Hillsboro – 1:36.93

Third: McClain – 1:40.54

Girls 1600 Meter Run

First: M. Bloom – Miami Trace – 5:49.98

Second: C. Copas – Washington – 6:05.81

Third: K. Pettit – Miami Trace – 6:17.90

Boys 1600 Meter Run

First: K. Morris – Washington – 4:57.18

Second: S. DeBruin – Miami Trace – 4:58.88

Third: Hunter Morgan – Whiteoak – 5:03.61

Girls 4×100 Meter Relay

First: Miami Trace – 55.04

Second: Washington – 55.31

Third: McClain – 55.47

Boys 4×100 Meter Relay

First: Miami Trace – 46.83

Second: Hillsboro – 47.29

Third: McClain – 47.65

Girls 400 Meter Dash

First: R. Burns – Washington – 1:02.39

Second: Jaeleigh Hart – Hillsboro – 1:06.39

Third: Sydney Callahan – Hillsboro – 1:07.32

Boys 400 Meter Dash

First: Ty Alexander – Hillsboro – 52.59

Second: J. Haldeman – Miami Trace – 55.19

Third: Tyler Workman – Hillsboro – 55.31

Girls 300 Meter Hurdles

First: Chayden Pitzer – McClain – 49.63

Second: M. Creamer – Miami Trace – 51.11

Third: C. Staggs – Eastern – 52.74

Girls 800 Meter Run

First: E. Fanning – Eastern – 2:40.37

Second: Sydney Lanning – Hillsboro – 2:46.96

Third: Morgan Richmond – Fairfield – 2:52.38

Boys High Jump

First: Quinn Conlon – Hillsboro – 5-08

Second: Britton Haines – Hillsboro – 5-06

Third: W. Cory – Miami Trace – 5-04

Boys Pole Vault

First: Austin Goolsby – Hillsboro – 14-00

Second: Mark Gallimore – Hillsboro – 12-00

Third: W. Cory – Miami Trace – 10-06

Boys Shot Put

First: W. Seyfang – Miami Trace – 49-04

Second: Draven Stodgel – Hillsboro – 46-09

Third: Deon Burns – Hillsboro – 43-03

Boys Long Jump

First: Austin Goolsby – Hillsboro – 20-01.50

Second: N. Bailey – Whiteoak – 18-00

Third: G. Frazier – Lynchburg-Clay – 17-06

Runners from Miami Trace, McClain, Eastern, Hillsboro, Washington, Whiteoak and Lynchburg-Clay come around the first turn at the start of the boys 4×800-meter relay. Pictured in front is Cody Everhart. Pictured in back (l-r): Ben Bales, C. Young, J. Atwood, Gabri Chiossi, K. Morris and Brian Shanahan. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/04/web1_Hillsboro-Inv-Boys-4×8.jpg Runners from Miami Trace, McClain, Eastern, Hillsboro, Washington, Whiteoak and Lynchburg-Clay come around the first turn at the start of the boys 4×800-meter relay. Pictured in front is Cody Everhart. Pictured in back (l-r): Ben Bales, C. Young, J. Atwood, Gabri Chiossi, K. Morris and Brian Shanahan. Ryan Applegate | The Times-Gazette McClain’s Chayden Pitzer clears a hurdle on Wednesday at Hillsboro High School where eight teams from four different counties competed in the Hillsboro Invitational. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/04/web1_Hillsboro-Inv-Chayden-Pitzer-100-Hurdles.jpg McClain’s Chayden Pitzer clears a hurdle on Wednesday at Hillsboro High School where eight teams from four different counties competed in the Hillsboro Invitational. Ryan Applegate | The Times-Gazette Boys from seven of the eight teams at the Hillsboro Invitational compete in the boys 4×800-meter relay. Pictured (l-r): Cody Everhart, Ben Bales, C. Young, J. Atwood, Gabri Chiossi, K. Morris and Brian Shanahan. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/04/web1_Hillsboro-Inv-Boys.jpg Boys from seven of the eight teams at the Hillsboro Invitational compete in the boys 4×800-meter relay. Pictured (l-r): Cody Everhart, Ben Bales, C. Young, J. Atwood, Gabri Chiossi, K. Morris and Brian Shanahan. Ryan Applegate | The Times-Gazette