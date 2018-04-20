Whiteoak improves to 14-0 on the season as they beat Manchester 11-0 in five innings

The Whiteoak Wildcats won yet another game to push their winning streak to 14 consecutive games defeating the Manchester Greyhounds 11-0 in five innings. The Wildcats have been hot at the plate over the past two games, outscoring their respective opponents 26-0. Considering both wins have been settled in five innings, the Wildcats have scored those runs in only eight innings of play.

Traeton Hamilton received the start for the Wildcats and proceeded to set down the side fairly easily, surrendering the only hit of the ball game for the Greyhounds. Hamilton then led off the bottom half by driving the first pitch he saw over the head of the left fielder to immediately apply pressure on the Greyhounds pitcher. After the first out of the inning, Trever Yeager jumped all over the first pitch he saw for an RBI triple to plate the Wildcats first run of the game. Caleb West followed for the Wildcats with an infield single to plate Yeager and eventually scored on a baulk to give the Wildcats an early 3-0 lead.

Hamilton cruised through the top of the second, setting down the side in order. Evan Brill drew a base on balls to begin the bottom half but was immediately erased on an unassisted double play by the Greyhounds shortstop. The Wildcats never waiver with two away, though, with Hamilton crushing his second double of the game. Ryan Roberts stepped to the plate to trade places with Hamilton on an RBI double of his own. The Wildcats added another run on a throwing error by the catcher to push the lead to 6-0.

The Greyhounds threatened for the first time of the ball game in the top of the third without drawing a hit. The Greyhounds were able to advance runners to second and third with two away in the inning via hit-by-pitch and a base on balls but did not advance any further, keeping the shutout intact.

The Wildcats erupted in the bottom half of the third, nearly batting around behind four hits and three errors in the inning. When the dust settled the tally on the scoreboard displayed an 11-0 Wildcat lead, which would be the final tally of the ballgame.

The Greyhounds were able to get a runner as far as third in the top of the fourth but again failed to cash in by stranding the runner. The Wildcats were held scoreless in the bottom of the fourth for just the first time since Wednesday.

Hamilton cruised through the fifth to complete the one-hit shutout. He also led the way at the plate for the Wildcats going 2-for-2 with two doubles and a base on balls. Wildcat head coach Chris Veidt was pleased with the juniors’ performance saying, “Traeton (Hamilton) threw the ball well today and he drove the ball well today too.”

Softball

The Whiteoak Lady Cats dropped a tough one to the Manchester Lady Greyhounds 10-5 on Monday evening. The Lady Cats fell behind 4-0 through the first five innings rallied in the bottom of the frame to take a one run lead. The ballgame entered the seventh and final frame

with the score even at five apiece, but the Lady Greyhounds were able to blow the game open by plating five runs to defeat the Lady Cats by a final score of 10-5.

Spencer Michael is a stringer for The Times-Gazette.

Whiteoak’s Traeton Hamilton readies for the pitch on Friday at Whiteoak High School where the Wildcats took on the Manchester Greyhounds in SHAC baseball action. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/04/web1_Traeton-Hamilton-vs-Manchester.jpg Whiteoak’s Traeton Hamilton readies for the pitch on Friday at Whiteoak High School where the Wildcats took on the Manchester Greyhounds in SHAC baseball action. Spencer Michael | For The Times-Gazette

