Fairfield softball bounces back from 5-1 SHAC loss to Peebles with 8-7 win over East Clinton Saturday

The Fairfield Lady Lions (10-5, 6-3 SHAC) defeated the East Clinton Lady Astros (7-6) 8-7 in a hotly contested game played Saturday at the Fairfield Baseball/Softball complex. Fairfield would build a 7-1 lead heading into the sixth inning, but East Clinton would rally in the sixth and seventh inning to tie the score 7-7. But the Lady Lions would win the game in dramatic fashion as Megan Gragg’s walk off single drove home Allissa Hester running for Taylor Lawson with the game ending run. Both teams put on a hitting clinic as East Clinton would collect 12 hits and Fairfield would amass 14 hits. Kaiti White picked up her ninth victory of the season.

Fairfield Lady Lion designated player Taylor Lawson stepped to the plate to lead off the bottom of the seventh inning and promptly singled up the middle to put the go head run on base. It was her third hit of the game. Allissa Hester entered the game to run for Taylor Lawson. One out later, Megan Gragg stepped to the plate and singled to right centerfield and Allissa Hester scored all the way from first base with the game ending run.

Leading hitters for the Lady Lions: Lyndee Spargur (1 for 4, 1 run), Carli Reiber (0 for 3, walk), Kaiti White (3 for 4, double, 1 run, 1 rbi), Layla Hattan (1 for 4, 1 run, 1 rbi), Lauren Arnold (2 for 4, double, 1 run, 2 rbi), Taylor Lawson ( 3 for 4, 1 rbi), Megan Gragg (2 for 4, 1 run, 1 rbi), Madi Fox (1 for 2, 1 run, 1 rbi), Gracie Lawson (1 for 1, 1 rbi).

Leading hitters for the Lady Astros: Taylor Boeckmann (3 for 4, double, 1 run), Mackenzie Campbell (3 for 5, double, 1 run, 5 rbi), Kayla Hall (2 for 4, double), Alyssa Stoops (2 for 4, 2 runs).

Kaiti White (9-4) was the winning pitcher for Faifield : 7 innings, 12 hits, 7 runs, 3 earned runs, 2 walks, and 8 strikeouts. MacKenzie Campbell suffered the loss for East Clinton. Campbell’s pitching line: 4 innings, 7 hits, 2 run, 2 earned runs, 2 walk, and 2 strikeouts. Sierra Christian’s pitching line: 2.3 innings, 7 hits, 6 runs, 6 earned runs, no walks, 1 strikeout.

vs Peebles

The Fairfield Lady Lions (9-5, 6-3 SHAC) dropped another Southern Hills Athletic Conference game this afternoon to the Peebles Lady Indians 5-1. It has been five years, August 30, 2013 since the Lady Lions had lost two consecutive SHAC games. This game also featured two of the top pitchers in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference in Madison Pierce of Peebles and Kaiti White of Fairfield. Both pitchers pitched well, but in the end 4 errors by the Fairfield Lady Lions defense led to 4 unearned runs and would be the difference in the game.

The game saw Peebles score a single run in the top of the first inning to take an early 1-0 lead on a single by Haily Moore and a double by Madison Pierce.

Peebles would increase the lead to 5-0 with 4 unearned runs in the top of the third inning, with the big blow being a three run home run off the bat of freshman Kyndall Lloyd.

Fairfield would add a run in the bottom of the sixth inning. With one out Kaiti White laid down a bunt for an infield hit. Allissa Hester running for White would score when Grace Lawson reached base on an error.

Leading hitters for the Lady Lions: Kaiti White (2 for 3, 1 run), Lauren Arnold (1 for 3), Megan Gragg (2 for 3).

Kaiti White (8-4) suffered the loss for Fairfield. Kaiti’s Pitching line: 7 innings, 7 hits, 5 runs, 1 earned run, 1 walk, and 11 strikeouts. Madison Pierce picked up the win for Peebles. Pierces’ pitching line: 7 innings, 5 hits, 1 run, no earned runs, 1 walk, and 8 strikeouts.

Tom Purtell is the Assistant Coach of the Fairfield Lady Lions softball team.

Fairfield lost second straight in SHAC against Peebles Friday 5-1