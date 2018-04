Hillsboro boys and girls track and field teams claim first and third respectively at Western Brown Invitational

Hillsboro’s boys and girls track and field teams traveled to Mount Orab on Tuesday to take part in the Western Brown Invitational; the boys claimed first place overall with 196 team points and the girls brought home third place with a total of 112 team points.

Austin Goolsby was named the MVP of the meet as he claimed first place in the mens 100-meter dash, mens long jump and the mens pole vault. Goolsby also anchored the Indians in the mens 4×100-meter relay team that was also first.

Below are the top three team scores from the Western Brown Invitational followed by the top three finishers in each event.

Mens top three team results:

1. Hillsboro 196

2. Western Brown 179

3. Blanchester 81.5

Womens top three team results:

1. Western Brown 156

2. Eastern Brown 126

3. Hillsboro 112

Womens 4×800-Meter Relay

1. Sard. Eastern – A 11:29.06

2. Hillsboro – A 12:16.35

Mens 4×800-Meter Relay

1. Western Brown – A 8:54.17

2. Blanchester – A 9:07.72

3. Sard. Eastern – A 9:28.15

Womens 100-Meter Hurdles

1. Brooklyn O’Hara – Western Brown – 17.61

2. Cassidy Staggs – Eastern Brown – 17.78

3. Emma Brown – Eastern Brown – 18.02

Mens 110-Meter Hurdles

1. Chayce Watson – Hillsboro – 18.63

2. Elijah Smith – Western Brown – 18.64

3. Quinn Conlon – Hillsboro – 18.82

Womens 100-Meter Dash

1. Madison Hopkins – Eastern Brown – 13.18

2. Shavaz Brown – Lockland – 13.26

3. Bre Large – Western Brown – 13.67

Mens 100-Meter Dash

1. Austin Goolsby – Hillsboro – 11.89

2. D’avion Brown – Lockland – 11.99

3. Austin Hopkins – Western Brown – 12.17

Womens 4×200-Meter Relay

1. Western Brown – A – 1:54.82

2. Hillsboro – A – 1:58.66

3. Western Brown B – A- 2:10.60

Mens 4×200-Meter Relay

1. Western Brown – A – 1:39.93

2. Hillsboro – A – 1:41.47

3. Western Brown – B – 1:44.07

Womens 1600-Meter Run

1. Olivia Gundler – Blanchester – 6:03.01

2. Savannah Rhodes – Blanchester – 6:14.65

3. Aliesha Smith – Western Brown – 6:21.05

Mens 1600-Meter Run

1. Chase Easterling – Western Brown – 4:51.45

2. William Stewart – Miami Valley Christian – 4:57.56

3. Cade Eyre – Western Brown – 4:59.26

Womens 4×100-Meter Relay

1. Lockland – A – 55.21

2. Blanchester – A – 56.78

3. Western Brown – A – 56.80

Mens 4×100-Meter Relay

1. Hillsboro – A – 47.23

2. Blanchester – A – 48.44

3. Western Brown B – A – 52.02

Womens 400-Meter Dash

1. Sophia Leto – Western Brown – 1:02.77

2. Jaeleigh Hart – Hillsboro – 1:06.01

3. Alexis Davis – Blanchester – 1:07.02

Mens 400-Meter Dash

1. Rob Conaty – Western Brown – 51.65

2. Chance Moore – Western Brown – 54.89

3. Tyler Workman – Hillsboro – 56.31

Womens 300-Meter Hurdles

1. Brooklyn O’Hara – Western Brown – 50.56

2. Cassidy Staggs – Eastern Brown – 50.82

3. Asia Baldwin – Blanchester – 53.00

Mens 300-Meter Hurdles

1. Quinn Conlon – Hillsboro – 46.01

2. Chayce Watson – Hillsboro – 46.96

3. Elijah Smith – Western Brown – 47.75

Womens 800-Meter Run

1. Emily Fannin – Eastern Brown – 2:38.05

2. Olivia Gundler – Blanchester – 2:38.75

3. Laura Vilardo – Miami Valley Christian – 2:56.03

Mens 800-Meter Run

1. Johnny Hatfield – Hillsboro – 2:07.24

2. Ricky Davis – Blanchester – 2:14.00

3. Owen Young – Eastern Brown – 2:16.58

Womens 200-Meter Dash

1. Madison Hopkins – Eastern Brown – 27.54

2. Shavaz Brown – Lockland – 27.62

3. Sophia Leto – Western Brown – 28.25

Mens 200-Meter Dash

1. Wesley O’Hara – Western Brown – 24.21

2. D’avion Brown – Lockland – 24.58

3. Taylor Lucas – Hillsboro – 25.85

Womens 3200-Meter Run

1. Molly McCreary – Hillsboro – 13:08.67

2. Carson Jones – Western Brown – 13:11.03

3. Savannah Rhodes – Blanchester – 14:09.81

Mens 3200-Meter Run

1. Chase Easterling – Western Brown – 10:08.24

2. William Stewart – Miami Valley Christian – 10:50.58

3. Cade Eyre – Western Brown – 11:04.50

Womens 4×400-Meter Relay

1. Eastern Brown – A – 4:30.08

2. Western Brown – A – 4:34.58

3. Hillsboro – A – 4:36.38

Mens 4×400-Meter Relay

1. Western Brown – A – 3:40.49

2. Hillsboro – A – 3:43.30

3. Western Brown B – A – 4:01.57

Womens High Jump

1. Maycee Dunn – Western Brown – 4-06.00 ft

2. Emily Fannin – Eastern Brown – 4-04.00 ft

3. Cierra Lively – Hillsboro – 4-04.00 ft

Mens High Jump

1. Britton Haines – Hillsboro – 5-08.00 ft

2. Quinn Conlon – Hillsboro – 5-06.00 ft

3. AJ McKenzie – Eastern Brown – 5-06.00 ft

Womens Long Jump

1. Madison Hopkins – Eastern Brown – 17-06.50 ft

2. Maycee Dunn – Western Brown – 16-04.50 ft

3. Sydney Callahan – Hillsboro – 14-10.00 ft

Mens Long Jump

1. Austin Goolsby – Hillsboro – 21-04.00 ft

2. Chance Moore – Western Brown – 20-10.00 ft

3. Josh Taylor – Western Brown – 18-01.50 ft

Womens Discus Throw

1. Regan Ostermier – Blanchester – 109-00.00 ft

2. Mikayla Farris – Eastern Brown – 99-11.00 ft

3. Kailey Dietrick – Hillsboro – 85-08.00 ft

Mens Discus Throw

1. Draven Stodgel – Hillsboro – 132-01.00 ft

2. Troy Stamper – Eastern Brown – 121-07.00 ft

3. Matt Grogg – Blanchester – 116-02.00 ft

Womens Shot Put

1. Regan Ostermier – Blanchester – 35-11.75 ft

2. Mary Sizer – Western Brown – 32-00.50 ft

3. Mikayla Farris – Eastern Brown – 28-11.00 ft

Mens Shot Put

1. Draven Stodgel – Hillsboro – 49-05.00 ft

2. Zach Craig – Western Brown – 47-01.00 ft

3. Brandon Huddleston – Western Brown – 44-11.50 ft

Womens Pole Vault

1. Kiara Smith – Western Brown – 6-06.00 ft

2. Mikayla Honeycutt – Western Brown – 06.00 ft

3. Amariah Smith – Western Brown B – 6-00.00 ft

Mens Pole Vault

1. Austin Goolsby – Hillsboro – 14-06.00 ft

2. Jacob Haggerty – Western Brown – 11-06.00 ft

3. Jake Finn – Western Brown – 11-00.00 ft

