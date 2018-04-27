Hillsboro baseball blasts past Lynchburg-Clay 14-0, Lady Mustangs celebrate seniors with 14-4 win over Lady Indians

Lynchburg-Clay hosted the Hillsboro Indians on Friday night as they celebrated senior night before both games by recognizing the seniors from both schools.

On the baseball diamond the Indians clearly wanted to spoil senior night for the Mustangs as they quickly jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning.

Mason Stanley, Kelton Anderson and Luke Magulac scored in the inning for Hillsboro. Anderson and Magulac each recorded a hit in the inning and Stanley reached base courtesy of an error by the Mustangs.

Ethan Humphries got the start for the Indians and pitched four strong innings. Humphries gave up two hits and one walk while striking out two of the 15 batters he faced on the night and allowing no runs.

Justin Scott came in to relieve Humphries in the bottom of the fifth inning and threw 18 pitches while allowing two hits and no walks. Scott also struck out one batter and did not allow a run to finish the shutout for the Indians.

Dylan Boone got things started for the Indians in the second when he drew a walk and then stole second base to put himself in scoring position. Stanley again reached base on an error by the Mustangs defense and Boone advanced to third on the play. Stanley stole second during the next at bat.

Payton Bell drew a walk to load the bases and Anderson followed in the next at bat with a double to right field that plated Boone and Stanley to give the Indians a 5-0 lead. Bell advanced to third on the play and scored soon after on a sacrifice by Ethan Watson to extend the Hillsboro lead to 6-0.

Hillsboro added another run in the second when Anderson scored on a hard hit ground ball off the bat of Jared Thompson and the Indians took a 7-0 lead into the third inning.

Hillsboro went on to score six runs in the third inning to ice the game early. The Indians also plated one in the top of the fifth when the Mustangs walked the batter with the bases loaded to account for Hillsboro’s fourteenth and final run.

Softball

On the softball diamond the Lady Mustangs were determined not to suffer the same fate as their male counter parts.

Ashley Ernst, the Lady Mustangs’ starting pitcher, got things started off on a high note as she made quick work of the Lady Indians through the first three innings.

Hillsboro was unable to duplicate their opponent’s ease in the bottom of the first as the Lady Mustangs first four batters, Serah Whitacre, Cailee Elam, Serena Smith and Hannah Morgan, scored to give Lynchburg-Clay an early 4-0 lead.

In the second inning Whitacre, Elam and Smith all crossed the plate again as the Lady Muatangs attempted to put as many runs on the board as possible. Whitacre also scored her third run of the night in the third inning to push the Lynchburg-Clay lead to 8-0 heading into the fourth inning.

Hillsboro’s ladies refused to go away quietly as Reagan Kiley, Jordan Moberly, Kelcie Thornburgh and Jordan Williamson each scored a run in the top of the fourth inning as the Lady Indians climbed to within four runs.

The Lady Mustangs quickly mowed down Hillsboro in the top of the fifth inning and went into the bottom of the fifth with an 8-4 lead.

Lynchburg-Clay wasted little time getting things rolling in the bottom of the fifth inning as Elam, Smith, Morgan and Sierra Benney each recorded a single and run scored in the inning following Whitacre’s inning opening ground out. Haleigh Snider and Jillian Bitzer finished off the game when they crossed home plate following a two RBI single by Ernst to extend the Lady Mustangs lead to 10 runs and end the game.

The Lady Mustangs took on the West Union Lady Dragons on Thursday and came away with a 21-9 win.

Reach Ryan Applegate at 937-402-2572, or on Twitter @RCApplegate89.

Hillsboro's Luke Magulac slides across home plate as Lynchburg-Clay's Caden Hess maintains his position while trying to make a play.

