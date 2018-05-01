Cabela’s King Kat Tournament will be at Rocky Fork Lake on Saturday May 5

King Kat Tournament Trail at Rocky Fork Lake May 5

The Cabela’s King Kat Tournament Trail will hit the waters of Rocky Fork Lake at Hillsboro, Ohio, this Saturday, May 5, 2018.

Tournament hours are 6:30 AM until 3:00 PM. This is the opportunity for catfish anglers to compete for cash, prizes and a chance to advance to the King Kat Classic Championship.

Registration is available online at www.kingkatusa.com. Late registration in-person is available on Friday, May 4 the day before competition at East End Overlook, 6452 Lucas Lane, Hillsboro, OH from 5-7 pm. Captains Meeting/Seminar will follow at 7pm. Must be a member of the King Kat Association to fish this event.

Hillsboro American Legion Baseball tryouts May 20

Hillsboro American Legion Post 129 baseball team will hold tryouts for this year’s team on May 20 at 1 p.m. at Shaffer Park in Hillsboro.

Players may not turn 20 years of age in the 2018 calendar year to be eligible to participate in senior legion play.

If you have any questions regarding tryouts or the team please contact Scott Morgan at (937)-763-1307.