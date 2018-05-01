Hillsboro baseball beats McClain 8-1 on senior night, Lady Tigers score five late to secure 10-4 win

Hillsboro’s Indians baseball team hosted Frontier Athletic Conference and cross-county rivals the McClain Tigers on Tuesday at Shaffer Park in Hillsboro. The Indians emerged victorious from the tilt with a final score of 8-1.

The Indians honored seniors Payton Bell, Mason Stanley, Justin Scott, Kelton Anderson and Phillip MyCroft prior to the first pitch.

Hillsboro head coach Matt Garman talked about his seniors after the game saying, “We have a good group of seniors. They all played well tonight, so that is good.”

When the game got underway Luke Magulac took the mound for the Indians and quickly set Eric Anderson down courtesy of a strikeout. Garrison Banks, the second batter for the Tigers, walked before John Salyers and Cody Pollock were also sent back to the dugout as they both struck out to end the inning.

In the bottom of the first Stanley and Bell, the first two Indians batters, drew walks and then scored. Stanley scored on a passed ball and Bell tagged up from third on a fly out by Jared Thompson to give Hillsboro and early 2-0 advantage.

Magulac struggled in the second and third inning as he allowed four hits and one run over the stretch. The Lone run that the Tigers were able to score on the night came in the third inning when Pollock, who reached base on a walk, scored on an error that also allowed Sam Faulconer to reach safely.

Garman talked about his team’s ability, especially on the defensive side of the ball, to not get down on themselves and move on to the next play.

“It says a lot about our whole defense. I mean, the pitching staff doesn’t get down on themselves and they know they are always one pitch away from getting out of an inning. There are a lot of older guys and some young guys that play older than they are. They don’t get rattled, when they know they have to make a play they are confident they are going to make it,” said Garman.

Hillsboro had an answer in the bottom of the inning as Bell and Anderson scored off of an error by the Tigers defense that also allowed Hayden Haines to reach first successfully.

Magulac and the Hillsboro defense found their groove again in the fourth inning and held McClain without a run in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings, including facing only three batters apiece in the fifth and sixth.

Hillsboro’s offense got going in the bottom of the sixth inning as Bell, Anderson, Ethan Watson and Thompson all scored to account for the Indians last four runs of the game.

Stanley relieved Magulac to start the seventh inning and quickly retired the three Tigers’ batters he faced to wrap up the 8-1 score.

McClain head coach Rich Bunner was pleased with the play of his team in the game despite the loss.

“Today was kind of a test for us to see how we came back after a big win over Washington last night and we responded well. We played well and we were in the game,” said Bunner.

Softball

On the softball diamond the Lady Indians took on the Lady Tigers in a tight game that saw McClain score five runs in the top of the seventh inning. The offensive outburst for the Lady Tigers propelled them to a 10-4 win.

McClain head coach Ed Bolender was happy to get the win but felt his team could have played better against the Lady Indians.

“A win is always a good thing. But, overall we are not happy with any phase of that game outside of getting the win,” Bolender said.

Hillsboro took an early 1-0 lead in the first inning when Riley Moberly scored on an RBI double by Christine Page.

After holding the Lady Tigers scoreless in the top of the second inning Hillsboro added to their lead when Kelcie Thornburgh and Jordan Williamson were driven in by Jordan and Riley Moberly respectively to extend the Lady Indians’ lead to 3-0 after two innings of play.

McClain tied the game in the top of the third inning as Allison Beatty, Beckley Smith and Kaeli Anderson each scored to tie the game at 3-3.

Following a scoreless third for Hillsboro McClain added two more runs courtesy of Bri Weller and Anderson the put them in front 5-3. Hillsboro added their final run of the night in the bottom of the fourth inning when Thornburgh scored on a sacrifice by Jordan Moberly to trim the Lady Tigers’ lead to 5-4.

The Lady Indians would not score another run in the game and the Lady Tigers plated five in the top of the seventh inning to provide the final 10-4 score.

Hillsboro head coach Katie Moberly was pleased with the play of her team in the game despite the loss.

“We played a quality team in Greenfield, they are not always given the respect that they have earned this year. Our girls played well against them, we just came up a little short. At least the team is rising to the occasion. They come out and fight every day and are getting a little better every day,” said Moberly.

Reach Ryan Applegate at 937-402-2572, or on Twitter @RCApplegate89.

Hillsboro senior Kelton Anderson slides safely into second base after being caught in a pickle between first and second. McClain’s Austin Booth (left) and Garrison Banks (far right) were unable to record the putout. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/05/web1_Kelton-Anderson-Senior-Slide.jpg Hillsboro senior Kelton Anderson slides safely into second base after being caught in a pickle between first and second. McClain’s Austin Booth (left) and Garrison Banks (far right) were unable to record the putout.

