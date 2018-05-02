Whiteoak baseball posts wins Monday and Tuesday against Portsmouth Clay and Peebles

The Whiteoak Wildcats continued their highly successful season on Monday and Tuesday when they took on Portsmouth-Clay and Peebles respectively. Monday’s game against the Panthers ended 6-3 in favor of Whiteoak. On Tuesday Whiteoak made easy work of the Indians as they rolled to a 15-1 win.

Monday

Whiteoak traveled to Paints Stadium in Chillicothe for Monday’s game as the Wildcats continue to prepare for the post season. Traeton Hamilton, Caleb West and Chase Carraher got the Wildcats on the board in the first inning as each drew a walk and stole at least one base, Hamilton took two, before crossing home plate. Trever Yeager drove in West and Carraher with a single while Hamilton scored on a fielder’s choice off the bat of Evan Brill.

Portsmouth Clay was able to retire the Wildcats in order in the second inning but they weren’t quite as fortunate in the third inning. West scored in the third on a fielder’s choice off the bat of Carraher to extend the Whiteoak lead to 4-0.

The Panthers plated two in the fourth inning to keep the Wildcats close at 4-2 and added another in the fifth inning to cap the scoring for the Panthers and climb within one run at 4-3.

Whiteoak was held off the scoreboard over the course of the fourth, fifth and sixth innings as the Panthers defense stepped up to keep the game close. However, the Wildcats got back in the scoring column in the seventh inning as Hamilton and Chase Butler scored to provide the final two runs for Whiteoak in the 6-3 win

Whiteoak head coach Chris Veidt was pleased with the performance of his pitchers against the number nine team in the state.

“Mason Lehr gets the win in his first varsity start on a big stage against the number nine ranked team in the state. Trever Yeager’s three inning save was huge tonight, running his school record save total to 5, this year,” Veidt said.

Tuesday

The Wildcats hosted the Peebles Indians on Tuesday in a Southern Hills Athletic Conference (SHAC) matchup.

Evan Brill was spectacular on the mound and at the plate for the Wildcats as he pitched a complete game while allowing only one run and hit a home run in the game to help himself to the win.

Wildcats head coach Chris Veidt talked about the all-around performance by Brill in the game both on the mound and in the batter’s box.

“Evan Brill was dominant tonight both on the mound and at the plate. His home run to the alley in left center was impressive and he threw with great intent on the mound as well,” said Veidt.

Whiteoak plated one run in the first inning as Traeten Hamilton scored on a grounder by Chase Carraher.

The Wildcats pulled away in the third and fourth innings when they scored four and eight runs respectively to put the game out of reach for the visiting Indians.

The Whiteoak boys added two insurance runs in the fifth inning to provide the final 15-1 score.

Reach Ryan Applegate at 937-402-2572, or on Twitter @RCApplegate89.

In this Times-Gazette file photo, Whiteoak starting pitcher Evan Brill winds up to throw a pitch against the Lynchburg-Clay Mustangs at Whiteoak High School. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/05/web1_Brill-File-Photo-vs-LCHS.jpg In this Times-Gazette file photo, Whiteoak starting pitcher Evan Brill winds up to throw a pitch against the Lynchburg-Clay Mustangs at Whiteoak High School. Ryan Applegate | The Times-Gazette