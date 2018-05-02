Lynchburg-Clay softball overcome Manchester for 11-4 win

The Lady Mustangs of Lynchburg-Clay traveled to Manchester, along the Ohio River, to take on the Lady Greyhounds in Southern Hills Athletic Conference (SHAC) softball matchup that saw Lynchburg emerge with an 11-4 win.

Amber DeBoard earned the win for Lynchburg-Clay with a complete game that saw her make easy work of the Lady Hounds. DeBoard was especially effective in the last three innings when she faced no more then four batters in a single inning.

Manchester was able to score four runs on the night as they plated one in the second, two in the third and capped their scoring in the fourth inning with another run.

Following a scoreless first Lynchburg-Clay plated three in the second inning as Aaliyah Knight, Haleigh Snider and Chelsea Hart scored to give the Lady Mustangs a 3-1 lead after two innings of play. Serena Smith scored in the third inning to propel Lynchburg in front again by a score of 4-3.

Lynchburg-Clay pulled away in the fourth as they scored four run in the inning to put the game out of reach for the Lady Greyhounds. Smith, Hannah Morgan, Hart and DeBoard scored in the inning for the Lady Mustangs.

The Lady Mustangs went on to score one more in the sixth and two in the seventh to provide the final 11-4 final.

Hart led the Lynchburg-Clay offense on the night with three runs scored, an RBI and a three for four performance at the plate.

