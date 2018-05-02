Hillsboro softball honors seniors, lose to North Adams 15-10

Hillsboro’s Lady Indians softball team hosted the North Adams Lady Green Devils on Wednesday night and honored Lady Indians’ senior Riley Moberly prior to the first pitch. Hillsboro played well offensively on the night as they plated a total of 10 runs but it was not enough as North Adams scored 15 of their own to spoil the evening for the Lady Indians.

Jordan Moberly and Riley each scored in the bottom of the first inning to give the Lady Indians an early 2-0 lead after Christine Page, the starting pitcher for Hillsboro, made quick work of the Lady Green Devils in the top of the first inning.

North Adams was quick to respond as they plated five runs in the top of the second inning and batted around to put Hillsboro behind 5-2 after two innings of play.

Page was relieved by Riley Moberly after pitching three and one-third inning and allowing five runs, including two earned. Riley retired the final two batters of the inning in order to keep North Adams within striking distance.

Hillsboro scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to tie the game at five runs apiece. Jordan Moberly, Mallory Parsons and Jordan Williamson all scored for the Lady Indians when Riley Moberly launched the ball to deep left field for a three RBI triple.

North Adams scored three in the fifth and five in the sixth to put the game out of reach for the Lady Indians with the score sitting at 13-7 after six full innings of play. The Lady Indians scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth as Kelcie Thornburgh and Williamson both were driven in on a single by Jordan Moberly.

In the top of the seventh the Lady Green Devils plated two insurance runs to account for their total of 15 runs on the night.

Hillsboro put eight ladies to the plate in the bottom of the seventh, three of which scored in the inning, but were unable to claw all the way back and fell by a final score of 15-10 in seven innings.

Reach Ryan Applegate at 937-402-2572, or on Twitter @RCApplegate89.

Hillsboro senior Riley Moberly races down the first base line after launching the ball to deep left field on Wednesday at Shaffer Park in Hillsboro. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/05/web1_RIley-Moberly-Hillsboro-Softball-Senior-Night.jpg Hillsboro senior Riley Moberly races down the first base line after launching the ball to deep left field on Wednesday at Shaffer Park in Hillsboro. Ryan Applegate | The Times-Gazette