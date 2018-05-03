Whiteoak travels to Ripley and dominates in 26-0 win

Whiteoak’s baseball Wildcats traveled to Ripley on Wednesday to take on the Blue Jays in a Southern Hills Athletic Conference (SHAC) baseball matchup as they tried for win number 20 on the season. The Wildcats made easy work of the Blue Jays as they cruised to a 26-0 win and improved their record to 20-1 overall on the season.

Zach Harless got the start and win for Whiteoak as he pitched three innings, allowed two hits, walked five and struck out six.

Casey Nace relieved Harless to start the fourth inning and saw only three batters before ending the inning. Brayden Yeager entered to start the fifth inning and recorded all three outs by strikeout while facing four batters.

Offensively the Wildcats wasted no time getting on the board as they sent 13 batters to the plate in the top of the first inning and scored eight runs.

Traeten Hamilton, Caleb West, Evan Brill, Mason Lehr, Trever Yeager, Harless and Ryan Roberts all scored for Whiteoak in the first inning.

The Wildcats kept things rolling in the second as Lehr, Billy Oliver and Roberts scored to increase the Whiteoak lead to 11-0.

Whiteoak exploded for ten runs in the third inning including two apiece by West and Brill. Roberts was the only Wildcat not to score in the inning.

Five runs in the top of the fourth inning capped the scoring for the Wildcats and provided the final score of 26-0.

Whiteoak head coach Chris Veidt was impressed with the play of his team in the game.

“Our focus and intent were evident. We took care of business today in a very impressive manner and honestly that’s all you can ask kids to do in a situation such as this,” Veidt said.

West and Roberts led the Wildcats at the plate as each recorded three hits and six RBI in the game.

In this file photo, from April 27, Whiteoak’s Mason Lehr tags Fairfield’s Austin Setty at Fairfield High School as he slides into second base. In the background Wildcat Chase Butler moves toward the infield. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/05/web1_Mason-Lehr-tag-against-Fairfield-Chase-Butler-in-background.jpg In this file photo, from April 27, Whiteoak’s Mason Lehr tags Fairfield’s Austin Setty at Fairfield High School as he slides into second base. In the background Wildcat Chase Butler moves toward the infield. Ryan Applegate | The Times-Gazette