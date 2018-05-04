Hillsboro and McClain take part in Miami Trace Invitational

Hillsboro’s and McClain’s boys and girls track and field teams traveled to Miami Trace High School on Thursday to take part in the Miami Trace Invitational.

In the team standings for the boys the Hillsboro Indians were first with 139 team points. The McClain Tigers finished fifth with a total of 62 team points.

For the girls McClain took home fourth place with 91 points and Hillsboro’s Lady Indians were sixth with 67.5 total points.

Listed below are the results for the Hillsboro and McClain boys in each event.

Mens High Jump: First – Britton Haines, Hillsboro, 5-10.00 ft; Third – Quinn Conlon, Hillsboro, 5-06.00 ft; Seventh – Zane Mustard, McClain, 5-04.00 ft.

Mens Long Jump: Second – Austin Goolsby, Hillsboro, 20-09.50 ft; Third – Riley Moon, McClain, 19-04.50 ft; Fifth – Logan Hester, Hillsboro, 18-04.50 ft; Thirteenth – Alex Snyder, McClain, 15-09.00 ft.

Mens Discus Throw: First – Draven Stodgel, Hillsboro, 147-05.00 ft; Seventh – Kole Maynard, Hillsboro, 122-09.00 ft; Eleventh – Cam Yates, McClain, 86-08.00 ft.

Mens Shot Put: First – Draven Stodgel, Hillsboro, 51-09.00 ft; Fourth – Deon Burns, Hillsboro, 47-06.50 ft; Tenth – Jordan Pearson, McClain, 41-00.00 ft; Twelfth – Cody Elliott, McClain, 40-01.00 ft.

Mens Pole Vault: First – Austin Goolsby, Hillsboro, 14-00.00 ft; Second – Mark Gallimore, Hillsboro, 11-06.00 ft; Ninth – Quentin Smith, McClain, 9-00.00 ft; Tenth – Kyler Trefz, McClain, 8-00.00 ft.

Mens 3200 Relay: Fifth – McClain – A, 9:24.56; Sixth – Hillsboro – A, 9:24.75.

Mens 110 Hurdles: Ninth – Quinn Conlon, Hillsboro, 17.69; Tenth – Chayce Watson, Hillsboro, 17.83; Eleventh – Griffin Foltz, McClain, 17.96; Thirteenth – Blake Gall, McClain, 19.21.

Mens 100 Dash: Second – Patrick Fout, McClain, 11.61; Fifth – Matt Bliss, McClain, 11.73; Sixth – Austin Goolsby, Hillsboro, 11.95; Seventh – Taylor Lucas, Hillsboro, 12.03.

Mens 800 Relay: Second – Hillsboro – A, 1:36.73; Fourth – McClain – A, 1:39.11.

Mens 1600 Run: Eighth – Bailey Lucarello, Hillsboro, 5:13.46; Tenth – Jonathan Hatfield, Hillsboro, 5:17.99; Twelfth – Paul Bliss, McClain, 5:36.88.

Mens 400 Relay: First – Hillsboro – A, 45.85; Second – McClain – A, 46.16.

Mens 400 Dash: Third – Trevor Newkirk, McClain, 54.32; Fourth – Tyler Workman, Hillsboro, 54.52; Fifth – Gabrielle Chiossi, McClain, 55.09; Sixth – Brian Shanahan, Hillsboro, 55.45.

Mens 300 Hurdles: Fourth – Griffin Foltz, McClain, 44.70; Fifth – Quinn Conlon, Hillsboro, 44.72; Tenth – Blake Gall, McClain, 47.02; Eleventh – Chayce Watson, Hillsboro, 47.15.

Mens 800 Run: Fourth – Ty Alexander, Hillsboro, 2:11.11; Fifth – Britton Haines, Hillsboro, 2:12.19; Ninth – Nathan Ernst, McClain, 2:18.11; Twelfth – Justin Osborne, McClain, 25.77.

Mens 200 Dash: Third – Matt Bliss, McClain, 24.56; Fourth – Tyler Workman, Hillsboro, 24.74; Tenth – Braden Goldsberry, McClain, 25.81; Fifteenth – Austin Kimball, Hillsboro, 27.23.

Mens 3200 Run: Fifth – Bailey Lucarello, Hillsboro, 10:55.23; Eighth – Jonathan Hatfield, Hillsboro, 11:42.62; Ninth – Lyle White, McClain, 11:49.80.

Mens 1600 Relay: Second – Hillsboro – A, 3:34.83; Fifth – McClain – A, 3:45.59.

Listed below are the results for the Hillsboro and McClain girls in each event.

Womens High Jump: Third – Emma Hess, Hillsboro, 4-08.00 ft; Eighth – Maddy Crawford, McClain, 4-06.00 ft; Tenth – Cierra Lively, Hillsboro, 4-04.00 ft.

Womens Long Jump: Third – Maddy Crawford, McClain, 15-06.50 ft; Fifth – Emma Hess, Hillsboro, 15-01.50 ft; Sixth – Sydney Callahan, Hillsboro, 15-01.50 ft; Tenth – Emma Stegbauer, McClain, 14-07.00 ft.

Womens Discus Throw: Second – Hunter Scott, McClain, 102-08.00 ft; Fifth – Kailey Dietrick, Hillsboro, 89-07.00 ft; Fifteenth – Kelsey Burns, Hillsboro, 64-05.00 ft.

Womens Shot Put: Third – Hunter Scott, McClain, 31-08.00 ft; Seventh – Kelsey Burns, Hillsboro, 30-01.00 ft; Eighth – Hannah Smith, McClain, 29-00.00 ft; Twelfth – Kailey Dietrick, Hillsboro, 27-03.00 ft.

Womens Pole Vault: Second – Lucy Hart, Hillsboro, 7-00.00 ft; Third – Kerigan Pollard, McClain, 7-00.00 ft; Fourth – Patricia Poole, McClain, 6-00.00 ft; Seventh – Cierra Lively, Hillsboro, 6-00.00 ft.

Womens 3200 Relay: Third – Hillsboro – A, 11:32.64; Seventh – McClain – A, 13:01.64.

Womens 100 Hurdles: First – Chayden Pitzer, McClain, 15.61; Fourth – Emma Hess, Hillsboro, 18.04; Seventh – Emma Stegbauer, McClain, 18.70; Eighth – Cierra Lively, Hillsboro, 18.93.

Womens 100 Dash: Second – Chayden Pitzer, McClain, 12.88; Fourth – Kerigan Pollard, McClain, 13.31; Thirteenth – Anne Throckmorton, Hillsboro, 14.22; Fifteenth – Maddy King, Hillsboro, 15.11.

Womens 800 Relay: Second – Hillsboro – A, 1:56.84; Seventh – McClain – A, 2:03.89.

Womens 1600 Run: Tenth – Keeley Schurman, Hillsboro, 6:57.08; Twelfth – Ellie Howland, Hillsboro, 7:12.20; Fourteenth – Sarah Free, McClain, 7:26.73; Fifteenth – Erika Martin, McClain, 8:07.63.

Womens 400 Relay: Fourth – McClain – A, 54.79; Seventh – Hillsboro – A, 57.67.

Womens 400 Dash: Seventh – Sydney Callahan, Hillsboro, 1:08.37.

Womens 300 Hurdles: Second – Chayden Pitzer, McClain, 48.10; Third – Kerigan Pollard, McClain, 51.64; Sixth – Cierra Lively, Hillsboro, 54.15; Seventh – Emma Hess, Hillsboro, 54.99.

Womens 800 Run: Fifth – Molly McCreary, Hillsboro, 2:50.23; Thirteenth – Ellie Howland, Hillsboro, 3:15.09.

Womens 200 Dash: Third – Chayden Pitzer, McClain, 27.35; Seventh – Kerigan Pollard, McClain, 28.61; Fourteenth – Pagie Howland, Hillsboro, 30.80; Fifteenth – Sami Blair, Hillsboro, 30.91.

Womens 3200 Run: Ninth – Keeley Schurman, Hillsboro, 15:23.09.

Womens 1600 Relay: Third – Hillsboro – A, 4:32.88; Sixth – McClain – A, 4:52.00.

