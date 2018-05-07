Hillsboro beats New Lexington 5-3 to end five year tournament drought

Hillsboro’s Indians baseball team defeated New Lexington on Monday by a score of 5-3 and ended their streak of consecutive tournaments without a win a five. After giving up three unearned runs in the top of the third inning the Indians scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to provide the margin of victory.

Luke Magulac got the start and the win for the Indians as he pitched five innings, struck out eight, allowed five hits, walked three and hit one while allowing three unearned runs in the game.

Ethan Humphries relieved Magulac to start the sixth inning and finished the game with two strikeouts and one hit while allowing no runs.

The Indians looked like they would make easy work of New Lexington early in the game as they scored two runs in the first and one in the second to take a 3-0 lead.

In the first inning Mason Stanley got things going as he reached on an error by the New Lexington right fielder. Two batters later Kelton Anderson drove him in with a monster shot that resulted in an RBI triple for Anderson that scored Stanley. Anderson went on to score on a wild pitch during Ethan Watson’s at bat.

In the bottom of the second inning Hillsboro was able to plate another run when Dylan Boone scored, with two outs, from second on an RBI single by Stanley.

New Boston’s starting pitcher and defense found a rhythm and held the Indians in check during the third and fourth innings.

In the bottom of the fifth Hillsboro was able to score two runs to take the lead for good.

The inning started with Payton Bell drawing a walk, Bell went on to advance to third base on consecutive wild pitches by the New Lexington pitcher. Ethan Watson drew a walk of his own two batters later and stole second base. Bell scored on a third wild pitch and Watson advanced to third on the same play during the at bat of Jared Thompson. Hayden Haines capped the scoring with a sacrifice to score Watson from third.

The Indians were able to hold New Boston scoreless in the sixth and seventh innings as they held on to win 5-3 in seven innings.

After the game Hillsboro head coach Matt Garman was very happy to get over the hump and win a tournament game with this group.

“This is our first tournament win in five years. We are really glad to get that monkey off of our backs,” said Garman.

Hillsboro advances in the tournament to take on Washington on Thursday in the Sectional Final game in Washington Court House.

Reach Ryan Applegate at 937-402-2572, or on Twitter @RCApplegate89.

Hillsboro head coach Matt Garman (left) and Hillsboro senior Kelton Anderson give one another a high five following Anderson’s one run triple in the bottom of the first inning Monday at Shaffer Park in Hillsboro where the Indians hosted New Lexington. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/05/web1_Garman-Kelton-High-Five-vs-New-Lexington.jpg Hillsboro head coach Matt Garman (left) and Hillsboro senior Kelton Anderson give one another a high five following Anderson’s one run triple in the bottom of the first inning Monday at Shaffer Park in Hillsboro where the Indians hosted New Lexington. Ryan Applegate | The Times-Gazette

End five year tournament drought