Hillsboro and McClain boys finish third and fourth at FAC Championships, Lady Tigers and Lady Indians third and fifth

Boy’s and girl’s Frontier Athletic Conference track and field teams descended on Washington High School Tuesday and Thursday for the inaugural FAC track and field championships. Hillsboro’s boys placed third and McClain was fourth; the Lady Tigers took home third place and the Lady Indians were fifth.
Results for McClain and Hillsboro boy’s and girl’s athletes are listed below.
Girls 100 Meter Dash
Second – Pitzer, Chayden McClain 12.67
Sixth – Pollard, Kerigan McClain 13.48
Girls 200 Meter Dash
Third – Pitzer, Chayden McClain 26.38
Fifth – Pollard, Kerigan McClain 27.88
Girls 400 Meter Dash
Second – Hart, Jaeleigh Hillsboro 1:04.62
Fifth – Callahan, Sydney Hillsboro 1:08.44
Sixth – Scott, Hunter McClain 1:09.80
Seventh – Stegbauer, Emma McClain 1:11.98
Girls 800 Meter Run
Fourth – McCreary, Molly Hillsboro 2:41.24
Seventh – Lanning, Sydney Hillsboro 2:48.25
Girls 1600 Meter Run
Seventh – Blair, Sami Hillsboro 6:31.79
Girls 3200 Meter Run
Seventh – Schurman, Keeley Hillsboro 15:11.01
Girls 100 Meter Hurdles
First – Pitzer, Chayden McClain 15.54
Fourth – Stegbauer, Emma McClain 17.74
Eighth – Hess, Emma Hillsboro 18.95
Girls 300 Meter Hurdles
First – Pitzer, Chayden McClain 47.12
Fourth – Pollard, Kerigan McClain 51.03
Sixth – Lively, Cierra Hillsboro 53.48
Girls 4×100 Meter Relay
Fourth – McClain ‘A’ 54.63
1) Pitzer, Jaelyn 2) Crawford, Maddy
3) Scott, Hunter 4) Stegbauer, Emma
Fifth – Hillsboro ‘A’ 56.20
1) King, Maddy 2) Crouch, Caroline
3) Howland, Paige 4) Throckmorton, Anne
Girls 4×200 Meter Relay
Second – Hillsboro ‘A’ 1:53.95
1) Throckmorton, Anne 2) Callahan, Sydney
3) Howland, Paige 4) Hart, Jaeleigh
Sixth – McClain ‘A’ 2:02.61
1) Pitzer, Jaelyn 2) Crawford, Maddy
3) Clark, Rachel 4) Stapleton, Maddy
Girls 4×400 Meter Relay
Fourth – Hillsboro ‘A’ 4:35.70
1) Blair, Sami 2) McCreary, Molly
3) Callahan, Sydney 4) Hart, Jaeleigh
Sixth – McClain ‘A’ 4:55.95
1) Hardesty, Ashley 2) Clark, Rachel
3) Osborne, Ella 4) Cunningham, Natalie
Girls 4×800 Meter Relay
Third – Hillsboro ‘A’ 11:02.19
1) Blair, Sami 2) Hart, Jaeleigh
3) Lanning, Sydney 4) McCreary, Molly
Sixth – McClain ‘A’ 12:16.46
1) Hardesty, Ashley 2) Clark, Rachel
3) Cunningham, Natalie 4) Free, Sarah
Girls High Jump
Third – Crawford, Maddy McClain 4-06.00
Fourth – Lively, Cierra Hillsboro J4-06.00
Fifth – Hess, Emma Hillsboro J4-06.00
Eighth – Stapleton, Maddy McClain 4-04.00
Girls Pole Vault
Third – Pollard, Kerigan McClain J8-00.00
Fourth – Poole, Patricia McClain 7-06.00
Fifth – Lively, Cierra Hillsboro 7-00.00
Seventh – Hart, Lucy Hillsboro J7-00.00
Girls Long Jump
Third – Stegbauer, Emma McClain 14-09.00
Fourth – Callahan, Sydney Hillsboro 14-07.00
Fifth – Crawford, Maddy McClain 14-05.00
Girls Shot Put
Fifth – Scott, Hunter McClain J30-08.00
Seventh – Burns, Kelsey Hillsboro 28-04.00
Eighth – Dietrick, Kailey Hillsboro 28-01.00
Girls Discus Throw
Second – Scott, Hunter McClain 108-09.50
Third – Dietrick, Kailey Hillsboro 98-00
Sixth – Burns, Kelsey Hillsboro 80-01
Eighth – Faulconer, Maysun McClain 76-01.50
Boys 100 Meter Dash
Second – Bliss, Matt McClain 11.61
Third – Goolsby, Austin Hillsboro 11.62
Sixth – Fout, Patrick McClain 11.73
Boys 200 Meter Dash
Fourth – Bliss, Matt McClain 24.07
Fifth – Alexander, Ty Hillsboro 24.16
Sixth – Fout, Patrick McClain 24.39
Boys 400 Meter Dash
First – Alexander, Ty Hillsboro 51.96
Sixth – Workman, Tyler Hillsboro 55.70
Boys 800 Meter Run
Third – Chiossi, Gabrielle McClain 2:09.83
Fifth – Haines, Britton Hillsboro 2:13.13
Sixth – Shanahan, Brian Hillsboro 2:13.45
Boys 1600 Meter Run
First – Schluep, Reece McClain 4:50.35
Sixth – Hatfield, Johnny Hillsboro 5:11.83
Eighth – Lucarello, Bailey Hillsboro 5:14.25
Boys 3200 Meter Run
Fifth – Lucarello, Bailey Hillsboro 11:21.77
Sixth – White, Lyle McClain 11:25.81
Eighth – Hatfield, Johnny Hillsboro 12:02.01
Boys 110 Meter Hurdles
Fifth – Foltz, Griffin McClain 17.42
Boys 300 Meter Hurdles
Fourth – Foltz, Griffin McClain 45.16
Fifth – Gall, Blake McClain 46.42
Eighth – Conlon, Quinn Hillsboro 1:10.68
Boys 4×100 Meter Relay
First – McClain ‘A’ 45.90
1) Moon, Riley 2) Fout, Patrick
3) Jett, David 4) Bliss, Matt
Fourth – Hillsboro ‘A’ 46.23
1) Lucas, Taylor 2) Gallimore, Mark
3) Doughman, Keith 4) Goolsby, Austin
Boys 4×200 Meter Relay
Third – Hillsboro ‘A’ 1:36.88
1) Workman, Tyler 2) Haines, Britton
3) Gallimore, Mark 4) Alexander, Ty
Fourth – McClain ‘A’ 1:38.44
1) Jett, David 2) Fout, Patrick
3) Goldsberry, Braden 4) Newkirk, Trevor
Boys 4×400 Meter Relay
First – Hillsboro ‘A’ 3:37.85
1) Workman, Tyler 2) Haines, Britton
3) Gallimore, Mark 4) Alexander, Ty
Second – McClain ‘A’ 3:40.66
1) Jett, David 2) Newkirk, Trevor
3) Bliss, Matt 4) Chiossi, Gabrielle
Boys 4×800 Meter Relay
First – McClain ‘A’ 8:33.01
1) Chiossi, Gabrielle 2) Ernst, Nathan
3) Schluep, Reece 4) Newkirk, Trevor
Fourth – Hillsboro ‘A’ 9:21.60
1) Shanahan, Brian 2) Kemper, Jeremy
3) Hatfield, Johnny 4) Spencer, Nathan
Boys High Jump
Third – Conlon, Quinn Hillsboro J5-10.00
Fourth – Haines, Britton Hillsboro 5-08.00
Fifth – Mustard, Zane McClain 5-06.00
Boys Pole Vault
First – Goolsby, Austin Hillsboro 14-06.00
Second – Gallimore, Mark Hillsboro 13-00.00
Seventh – Smith, Quentin McClain 9-06.00
Eighth – Trefz, Kyler McClain 9-00.00
Boys Long Jump
First – Goolsby, Austin Hillsboro 21-05.00
Sixth – Moon, Riley McClain 18-03.00
Eighth – Hester, Logan Hillsboro 18-01.00
Boys Shot Put
First – Stodgel, Draven Hillsboro 49-11.00
Third – Burns, Dion Hillsboro 48-06.50
Sixth – Pearson, Jordan McClain 42-04.50
Boys Discus Throw
Third – Stodgel, Draven Hillsboro 129-01
Fourth – Pearson, Jordan McClain 127-02
Fifth – Maynard, Kole Hillsboro 125-06
Eighth – Yates, Camden McClain 110-04
Reach Ryan Applegate at 937-402-2572, or on Twitter @RCApplegate89.
