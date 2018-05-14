Legion baseball tryouts Sunday

Hillsboro American Legion Baseball tryouts May 20

Hillsboro American Legion Post 129 baseball team will hold tryouts for this year’s team on May 20 at 1 p.m. at Shaffer Park in Hillsboro.

Players may not turn 20 years of age in the 2018 calendar year to be eligible to participate in senior legion play.

If you have any questions regarding tryouts or the team please contact Scott Morgan at (937)-763-1307.

Commitment Baseball School in Hillsboro June 4-7

Commitment Baseball School director Chris Veidt announces Session One at Shaffer Park in Hillsboro from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 4-7, 2018. Veidt will be the primary instructor.

The remaining members of the Commitment Baseball Camp Staff will consist of other select High School Head Coaches, assistant coaches, Whiteoak HS players, and some college players and assistant coaches.

Boys and girls ages 6-14 years of age can attend. Athletes can pre-register for a price of $65 or register in site for $75. Parents that wish to enroll more than one child will be charged the prices above for the first attendee and $50 for each additional sibling.

Insurance: Campers must provide their own insurance. The camp will have a professional Athletic Trainer on duty at all times.

Discipline: Any serious violation of Camp regulations will result in immediate dismissal from Camp. If a camper is dismissed from camp, there will be no refund of fees.

What to Bring: All campers should bring gloves, bats, baseball shoes, caps, catching gear (for catchers) and baseball uniform or suitable clothes for play.

Philosophy: Commitment Baseball Camp is designed to provide each camper with the fundamentals of hitting, pitching, catching, base running and defense.

Contact Chris Veidt at (937) 382-3265 with any questions or concerns.