Fairfield baseball ended their season Monday in the District Semi-Finals with a 4-0 loss to Eastern-Meigs

Fairfield baseball traveled to VA Stadium in Chillicothe on Monday to take on the number one seeded Eastern Meigs in a Southeast District Semi-Final game. The Lions fell 4-0 as the Eagles continued to build on an excellent season.

Sam Buddelmeyer got the start for the Lions and pitched a complete game while allowing five hits, four runs, a walk and five strike outs.

The Eagles put up two runs in the third and two in the fourth to account for their runs on the night.

Fairfield was unable to get on the board in the game as Eastern Meigs’ Mattox controlled the game from the start. The Lions saw eight batters go down courtesy of strike outs throughout.

The Lions mustered two hits on the day as Buddelmeyer had a single in the sixth and Matthew Spears recorded a double in the top of the seventh inning.

Fairfield also drew two walks in the game as Cody Gragg drew one in the top of the first inning and Ethan Grooms reached base in the top of the third.

Lions’ head coach Jeremy McGraw lamented his team’s inability to get the timely hit they needed and reflected on the season that his team had.

“We had an opportunity in the top of the third and just couldn’t come up with the hit we needed. Give credit to Mattox, he kept us off balance at the plate and they are a solid ball team. I am proud of our guys and what they have done this season. This was a great group of guys to be around.” McGraw said.

McGraw conferred his best wishes to the lone senior on the team, Gragg, “I want to wish Cody Gragg nothing but the best. He will be missed.”

