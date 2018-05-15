Whiteoak travels to Paints Stadium to take on Belpre in Southeast District semi-final game

Whiteoak’s Wildcats traveled to Chillicothe on Tuesday to take on the Belpre Eagles at Paints Stadium in a Southeast District Semi-Final baseball game.

An hour delay in the start of the game because of lightning and rain in the Chillicothe area saw the game start around 8:30 p.m.

Through five innings the Wildcats held a 9-3 lead over the eagles.

Evan Brill pitched all five innings for the Wildcats striking out five batters, issuing two walks, allowing two hits and three runs.

Offensively Whiteoak put up five runs in the bottom of the second inning. Brill led off with a walk and Trever Yeager drew a second walk following a fly ball by Mason Lehr to the right fielder for the first out of the inning. Casey Nace followed with an RBI single to score Brill from third.

Chase Butler followed with a walk to load the bases. Ryan Roberts then stepped to the plate and knocked a triple to right center field that cleared the bases. However, Butler was called out because he missed third base before crossing home plate. Traeten Hamilton followed with an RBI triple of his own to score Roberts and extend the Whiteoak lead to 4-0. Traeten Hamilton went on to score on a passed ball during the at bat of Chase Carraher to make it 5-0 for the Wildcats.

Whiteoak added three runs in the fourth inning to extend their lead to 8-0 after four innings.

The Eagles got into the act in the top of the fifth inning as they scored three runs to cut the deficit to 8-3.

In the bottom of the fifth inning Yeager scored another run for the Wildcats to extend their lead to 9-3 after five innings of play.

Whiteoak's Caleb West is caught stealing in the bottom of the first inning Tuesday at Paints Stadium in Chillicothe against Belpre in a Southeast District Semi-Final baseball game.