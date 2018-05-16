Southern Hills Athletic Conference announces All-League teams for the spring sports season

The Southern Hills Athletic Conference (SHAC) announced the members of the All-League teams for the spring sports season this week. SHAC officials also released the picks for coach of the year for baseball, softball and boys and girls track and field.
Baseball
Evan Brill – Whiteoak
Stephen Penn – Peebles
Sam Buddelmeyer – Fairfield
Kyle Reaves – Manchester
Chase Carraher – Whiteoak
Ryan Rothwell – West Union
Brandon Cornell – West Union
Hunter Ruckel – Eastern
Blake Croy – Lynchburg-Clay
Zak Smyth – Fayetteville
Evan Deisch – Fayetteville
Caleb West – Whiteoak
Jared Fenton – West Union
Ian Wiles – Eastern
Cody Gragg – Fairfield
Josh Wolfe – Lynchburg-Clay
Traeten Hamilton – Whiteoak
Elijah Young – North Adams
Bryant Lung – North Adams
Coach of the year: Chris Veidt – Whiteoak High School
Softball
Olivia Anderson – North Adams
Allison Malott – Eastern
Lauren Arnold – Fairfield
Hailey Moore – Peebles
Whitney Broughton – Eastern
Hannah Morgan – Lynchburg-Clay
Josie Campbell – Manchester
Madison Pierce – Peebles
Taylor Dotson – Eastern
Kylie Sims – Peebles
Andrea Edmisten – Eastern
Lyndee Spargur – Fairfield
Courtney Gross – Whiteoak
Kaiti White – Fairfield
Savannah Holbrook – West Union
Paige Vilvens – Fayetteville
Abby Lewis – Ripley
Zoe Vilvens – Fayetteville
Brooke Kennedy – Manchester
Coach of the year: Harold Dorsey – Eastern High School
Boys Track and Field
Discus: Shane Elliott – Whiteoak
High jump: Dylan Ison – North Adams
Long jump: Dylan Ison – North Adams
Shot put: Shane Elliott – Whiteoak
4 x 800-meter relay: Matthew Mangus – Fairfield
Andrew Davis
Bennett Hodson
Brandtson Duffie
110-meter hurdles: Nate Buchanan – Fairfield
100-meter dash: Conner Campbell – West Union
4 x 200-meter relay: Nick Price – Fairfield
Wyatt Fent
Tristan Victor
Garrett Spargur
1600-meter run: Matthew Seas – Peebles
4 x 100-meter relay: Nick Price – Fairfield
Wyatt Fent
Tristan Victor
Bryce Posey
400-meter dash: Brandtson Duffie – Fairfield
300-meter hurdles: Kalub Smith – Peebles
800-meter run: Brandtson Duffie – Fairfield
200-meter dash: Dylan Ison – North Adams
3200-meter run: Matthew Mangus – Fairfield
4 x 400-meter relay: Brandon Vidourek – Fairfield
Bennett Hodson
Andrew Davis
Brandtson Duffie
Coach of the year: Deborah Mangus and Kesia McCoy Fairfield High School
Girls Track and Field
Discus: Mikayla Farris – Eastern
High jump: Madison Hopkins – Eastern
Long jump: Madison Hopkins – Eastern
Shot put: Blake Adams – Fairfield
4 x 800-meter relay: Emma Brown – Eastern
Caitlyn Wills
Teodessia Peters
Emily Fannin
100-meter hurdles: Cassidy Staggs – Eastern
100-meter dash: Madison Hopkins – Eastern
4 x 200-meter relay: Jacey Justice – Peebles
Kierra Stone
Alison Behr
Lilly Gray
1600-meter run: Jenny Seas – Peebles
4 x 100 m. Relay: Alexis Mason – West Union
Anna Shupert
Molly Fuller
Shaina Trotter
400-meter dash: Lilly Gray – Peebles
300-meter hurdles: Kierra Stone – Peebles
800-meter run: Jenny Seas – Peebles
200-meter dash: Madison Hopkins – Eastern
3200-meter run: Jenny Seas – Peebles
4 x 400-meter relay: Jacey Justice – Peebles
Kierra Stone
Lexington Shiveley
Lilly Gray
Coach of the year: Tom Glasscock – Eastern High School
