Southern Hills Athletic Conference announces All-League teams for the spring sports season

The Southern Hills Athletic Conference (SHAC) announced the members of the All-League teams for the spring sports season this week. SHAC officials also released the picks for coach of the year for baseball, softball and boys and girls track and field.

Baseball

Evan Brill – Whiteoak

Stephen Penn – Peebles

Sam Buddelmeyer – Fairfield

Kyle Reaves – Manchester

Chase Carraher – Whiteoak

Ryan Rothwell – West Union

Brandon Cornell – West Union

Hunter Ruckel – Eastern

Blake Croy – Lynchburg-Clay

Zak Smyth – Fayetteville

Evan Deisch – Fayetteville

Caleb West – Whiteoak

Jared Fenton – West Union

Ian Wiles – Eastern

Cody Gragg – Fairfield

Josh Wolfe – Lynchburg-Clay

Traeten Hamilton – Whiteoak

Elijah Young – North Adams

Bryant Lung – North Adams

Coach of the year: Chris Veidt – Whiteoak High School

Softball

Olivia Anderson – North Adams

Allison Malott – Eastern

Lauren Arnold – Fairfield

Hailey Moore – Peebles

Whitney Broughton – Eastern

Hannah Morgan – Lynchburg-Clay

Josie Campbell – Manchester

Madison Pierce – Peebles

Taylor Dotson – Eastern

Kylie Sims – Peebles

Andrea Edmisten – Eastern

Lyndee Spargur – Fairfield

Courtney Gross – Whiteoak

Kaiti White – Fairfield

Savannah Holbrook – West Union

Paige Vilvens – Fayetteville

Abby Lewis – Ripley

Zoe Vilvens – Fayetteville

Brooke Kennedy – Manchester

Coach of the year: Harold Dorsey – Eastern High School

Boys Track and Field

Discus: Shane Elliott – Whiteoak

High jump: Dylan Ison – North Adams

Long jump: Dylan Ison – North Adams

Shot put: Shane Elliott – Whiteoak

4 x 800-meter relay: Matthew Mangus – Fairfield

Andrew Davis

Bennett Hodson

Brandtson Duffie

110-meter hurdles: Nate Buchanan – Fairfield

100-meter dash: Conner Campbell – West Union

4 x 200-meter relay: Nick Price – Fairfield

Wyatt Fent

Tristan Victor

Garrett Spargur

1600-meter run: Matthew Seas – Peebles

4 x 100-meter relay: Nick Price – Fairfield

Wyatt Fent

Tristan Victor

Bryce Posey

400-meter dash: Brandtson Duffie – Fairfield

300-meter hurdles: Kalub Smith – Peebles

800-meter run: Brandtson Duffie – Fairfield

200-meter dash: Dylan Ison – North Adams

3200-meter run: Matthew Mangus – Fairfield

4 x 400-meter relay: Brandon Vidourek – Fairfield

Bennett Hodson

Andrew Davis

Brandtson Duffie

Coach of the year: Deborah Mangus and Kesia McCoy Fairfield High School

Girls Track and Field

Discus: Mikayla Farris – Eastern

High jump: Madison Hopkins – Eastern

Long jump: Madison Hopkins – Eastern

Shot put: Blake Adams – Fairfield

4 x 800-meter relay: Emma Brown – Eastern

Caitlyn Wills

Teodessia Peters

Emily Fannin

100-meter hurdles: Cassidy Staggs – Eastern

100-meter dash: Madison Hopkins – Eastern

4 x 200-meter relay: Jacey Justice – Peebles

Kierra Stone

Alison Behr

Lilly Gray

1600-meter run: Jenny Seas – Peebles

4 x 100 m. Relay: Alexis Mason – West Union

Anna Shupert

Molly Fuller

Shaina Trotter

400-meter dash: Lilly Gray – Peebles

300-meter hurdles: Kierra Stone – Peebles

800-meter run: Jenny Seas – Peebles

200-meter dash: Madison Hopkins – Eastern

3200-meter run: Jenny Seas – Peebles

4 x 400-meter relay: Jacey Justice – Peebles

Kierra Stone

Lexington Shiveley

Lilly Gray

Coach of the year: Tom Glasscock – Eastern High School

