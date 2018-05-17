First State Bank donates $1000 to Hillsboro 7th and 8th grade softball teams, funds used to purchase new helmets

The First State Bank team is pleased to announce the donation of $1,000 to the Hillsboro 7th & 8th grade Girls Softball team. The funds were donated in March and were used to help purchase new helmets for the team. On April 30, the entire team came to First State Bank for the official check presentation photo. The check was presented by Diana Grooms, Manager of the Hillsboro Banking Center. “As a locally owned and operated bank, we believe in supporting our community schools”, said Diana Grooms. “We are a proud supporter of Hillsboro Athletics and we congratulate the girls on a great softball season,” said Grooms.

The First State Bank team is pleased to announce the donation of $1,000 to the Hillsboro 7th & 8th grade Girls Softball team. The funds were donated in March and were used to help purchase new helmets for the team. On April 30, the entire team came to First State Bank for the official check presentation photo. The check was presented by Diana Grooms, Manager of the Hillsboro Banking Center. “As a locally owned and operated bank, we believe in supporting our community schools”, said Diana Grooms. “We are a proud supporter of Hillsboro Athletics and we congratulate the girls on a great softball season,” said Grooms. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/05/web1_7th-and-8th-grade-softball-1000-from-FSB.jpg The First State Bank team is pleased to announce the donation of $1,000 to the Hillsboro 7th & 8th grade Girls Softball team. The funds were donated in March and were used to help purchase new helmets for the team. On April 30, the entire team came to First State Bank for the official check presentation photo. The check was presented by Diana Grooms, Manager of the Hillsboro Banking Center. “As a locally owned and operated bank, we believe in supporting our community schools”, said Diana Grooms. “We are a proud supporter of Hillsboro Athletics and we congratulate the girls on a great softball season,” said Grooms.