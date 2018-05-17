Hillsboro’s Swayne helps All-Ohio Wolves win AAU pre national Spring Jam

The All Ohio Wolves AAU Basketball team won the championship game at the 15th annual pre national Spring Jam tournament out of Courts for Sports Athletic complex in Cincinnati, Ohio this past weekend. The Wolves were also the runners up at the Indiana Fast Break Fest in Indianapolis, Indiana the weekend prior. Hillsboro’s Mason Swayne is a starting guard for the All Ohio Wolves. The team will be participating in the upcoming national AAU tournament in either Orlando, Florida or Lexington, Kentucky.

