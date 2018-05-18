Legion Baseball tryouts Sunday, May 20

Hillsboro American Legion Baseball tryouts May 20

Hillsboro American Legion Post 129 baseball team will hold tryouts for this year’s team on May 20 at 1 p.m. at Shaffer Park in Hillsboro.

Players may not turn 20 years of age in the 2018 calendar year to be eligible to participate in senior legion play.

If you have any questions regarding tryouts or the team please contact Scott Morgan at (937)-763-1307.

Sharkey Penn Scholarship Golf Tournament June 2

St. Mary Catholic School will host the 2018 edition of the Sharkey Penn Scholarship Golf Tournament on Saturday, June 2, 2018.

Registration is at 9 a.m. and Tee Time will be at 10 a.m. at the Hillsboro Elks Golf Course.

There will be a 50/50 Drawing, Raffle Prizes and an Auction in addition to the Hole In One Contest Sponsored by Jerry Haag Motors.

The cost to sponsor a team is $200 and the cost to sponsor a hole is $100.

To sponsor a team, a hole or make a donation, contact Saint Mary Catholic School/Darlene Smith at 840-9932

Commitment Baseball School in Hillsboro June 4-7

Commitment Baseball School director Chris Veidt announces Session One at Shaffer Park in Hillsboro from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 4-7, 2018. Veidt will be the primary instructor.

The remaining members of the Commitment Baseball Camp Staff will consist of other select High School Head Coaches, assistant coaches, Whiteoak HS players, and some college players and assistant coaches.

Boys and girls ages 6-14 years of age can attend. Athletes can pre-register for a price of $65 or register in site for $75. Parents that wish to enroll more than one child will be charged the prices above for the first attendee and $50 for each additional sibling.

Insurance: Campers must provide their own insurance. The camp will have a professional Athletic Trainer on duty at all times.

Discipline: Any serious violation of Camp regulations will result in immediate dismissal from Camp. If a camper is dismissed from camp, there will be no refund of fees.

What to Bring: All campers should bring gloves, bats, baseball shoes, caps, catching gear (for catchers) and baseball uniform or suitable clothes for play.

Philosophy: Commitment Baseball Camp is designed to provide each camper with the fundamentals of hitting, pitching, catching, base running and defense.

Contact Chris Veidt at (937) 382-3265 with any questions or concerns.

Free Sports Physicals Available for Student Athletes

Adena Sports Medicine is offering free sports physicals for middle and high school athletes. These physicals connect student athletes with close-to-home sports medicine professionals who are skilled in evaluating and working with student athletes. During these physicals, Adena’s experts will evaluate the student athlete’s general health, current fitness level and discuss any existing injuries or conditions that might increase the risk of injury.

Every type of student athlete – from team members to cheerleaders to band members – is encouraged to attend.

Chillicothe: Friday, June 8 5 p.m. at Adena Rehabilitation and Wellness Center 445 Shawnee Lane

Chillicothe, Ohio.

Appointments are required by June 2. To schedule a physical, visit www.adena.org/sportsphysicals For more information, call 740-779-7977.