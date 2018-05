Division III District track and field results

Track and field teams from Whiteoak, Fairfield and Lynchburg-Clay traveled to Southeastern High School on May 16 and May 19 to take part in the Division III District Track and Field Tournament.

In the boys competition Highland County was represented by Whiteoak, Fairfield and Lynchburg-Clay. Fairfield finished second overall at the event with a total of 106 points, Whiteoak was fifth with 46 total points and Lynchburg-Clay was eleventh with 15 points.

The girls competition saw Fairfield and Whiteoak represent Highland County with Fairfield taking seventh place with 35 total points and Whiteoak in tenth with 22 points in total.

Results for athletes from Fairfield, Whiteoak and Lynchburg-Clay are as follows:

Girls 4×800 Meter Relay: Fairfield – 10:55.66 – Morgan Richmond, Chloe Barber, Sarah Young, Ciara Colwell.

Boys 4×800 Meter Relay: Fairfield – 8:20.66 – Matthew Mangus, Brandtson Duffie, Andrew Davis, Bennett Hodson; Lynchburg-Clay – 10:20.69 – Ben Bales, Ashton Frazier, Corey Mullenix, Cole Parker.

Boys 110 Meter Hurdles: Nate Buchanan – Fairfield – 17.47; Garrett Miller – Whiteoak – 18.14; Jacob Arledge – Whiteoak – 18.67; Garrett Spargur – Fairfield – 19.01; Hunter Balon – Lynchburg-Clay – 19.98.

Girls 100 Meter Dash: Kensley Bailey – Whiteoak – 13.27.

Boys 100 Meter Dash: Nick Price – Fairfield – 12.45; Wyatt Fent – Fairfield – 12.50.

Girls 4×200 Meter Relay: Fairfield – 1:57.05 – Mikayla Griffith, Paige Teeters, Payton Harvey, Ailean Duffie.

Boys 4×200 Meter Relay: Whiteoak – 1:38.46 – Shane Elliott, Nick Bailey, Cody Marion, Josh Graybeal; Fairfield – 1:38.95 – Wyatt Fent, Garrett Spargur, Nick Price, Tristan Victor; Lynchburg-Clay – 1:39.59 – Blake Marcelino, Noble Walker, Hunter Balon, Gavin Frazier.

Girls 1600 Meter Run: Ciara Colwell – Fairfield – 5:34.75.

Boys 1600 Meter Run: Matthew Mangus – Fairfield – 4:39.66; Andrew Davis – Fairfield – 4:45.60; Hunter Morgan – Whiteoak – 4:54.98; Ben Bales – Lynchburg-Clay – 5:41.93; Dawson Osborn – Lynchburg-Clay – 5:45.97.

Boys 4×100 Meter Relay: Fairfield – 46.49 – Wyatt Fent, Nick Price, Tristan Victor, Bryce Posey; Whiteoak – 47.18 – Shane Elliott, Nick Bailey, Cody Marion, Josh Graybeal; Lynchburg-Clay – 52.11 – Blake Marcelino, Coalt Tatman, Noble Walker, Hunter Balon.

Boys 400 Meter Dash: Jacob Campbell – Whiteoak – 54.85.

Girls 300 Meter Hurdles: Dakota Haynes – Fairfield – 53.29.

Boys 300 Meter Hurdles: Garrett Miller – Whiteoak – 45.47; Garrett Spargur – Fairfield – 46.13; Hunter Balon – Lynchburg-Clay – 48.66.

Girls 800 Meter Run: Morgan Richmond – Fairfield – 2:36.04.

Boys 800 Meter Run: Brandtson Duffie – Fairfield – 1:59.06; Bennett Hodson – Fairfield – 2:08.21; Zach DeAtley – Whiteoak – 2:16.47; Ashton Frazier – Lynchburg-Clay – 2:27.75; James Taylor – Whiteoak – 2:35.52; Cole Parker – Lynchburg-Clay – 2:36.34.

Girls 200 Meter Dash: Kensley Bailey – Whiteoak – 26.77.

Boys 200 Meter Dash: Wyatt Fent – Fairfield – 25.08.

Girls 3200 Meter Run: Ciara Colwell – Fairfield – 12:44.59; Chloe Barber – Fairfield – 14:58.28.

Boys 3200 Meter Run: Matthew Mangus – Fairfield – 9:55.88; Ethan Davis – Fairfield – 10:43.84; Hunter Morgan – Whiteoak – 10:52.67; Ben Bales – Lynchburg-Clay – 12:24.87; Dawson Osborn – Lynchburg-Clay – 12:38.65.

Girls 4×400 Meter Relay: Fairfield – 4:37.91 – Payton Harvey, Mikayla Griffith, Paige Teeters, Ciara Knisley.

Boys 4×400 Meter Relay: Fairfield – 3:40.18 – Brandtson Duffie, Andrew Davis, Bennett Hodson, Brandon Vidourek; Lynchburg-Clay – 4:12.09 – Corey Mullenix, Joey Stewart, Coalt Tatman, Bryant Constable.

Girls Discus Throw: Blake Adams – Fairfield – 116-01; Morgan Baker – Fairfield – 79-03; Jeanette Cox – Whiteoak – 60-09; Kytayia Becraft – Whiteoak – 43-09.

Boys Discus Throw: Shane Elliott – Whiteoak – 112-03; Holden Ferguson – Fairfield – 97-00; Ethan Whalen – Fairfield – 89-03; Jordan Wills – Lynchburg-Clay – 81-03; Dakota Stubbs – Lynchburg-Clay – 79-04; Nate Whited – Whiteoak – 67-04.

Boys High Jump: Gavin Frazier – Lynchburg-Clay – 5-04.00.

Girls Long Jump: Kensley Bailey – Whiteoak – 16-02.75; Dakota Haynes – Fairfield – 12-07.00.

Boys Long Jump: Gavin Frazier – Lynchburg-Clay – 18-09.00; Nick Bailey – Whiteoak – 18-04.00; Jacob Arledge – Whiteoak – 16-08.75; Gavin Stroop – Lynchburg-Clay – 13-04.50.

Girls Shot Put: Blake Adams – Fairfield – 37-02.50; Morgan Baker – Fairfield – 28-07.00; Cora Gillespie – Whiteoak – 24-04.75; Kytayia Becraft – Whiteoak – 21-05.75.

Boys Shot Put: Shane Elliott – Whiteoak – 38-03.50; Ethan Whalen – Fairfield – 36-08.50; Tristan Mick – Whiteoak – 33-04.25; Jordan Wills – Lynchburg-Clay – 27-07.75.

Girls Pole Vault: Dakota Haynes – Fairfield – 6-00.00.

Boys Pole Vault: Ethan Saunders – Fairfield – 10-00.00.

Reach Ryan Applegate at 937-402-2572, or on Twitter @RCApplegate89.

