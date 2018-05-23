Fairfield softball loses 3-2 to Meadowbrook in Regional semi-final

The Fairfield Lady Lions traveled to Lancaster High School on Wednesday to take on the Meadowbrook Lady Colts in the Division III Regional Semi-Finals. Kaiti White pitched a magnificent game in the circle as she struck out 11 Lady Colts. Alas, it was not enough as Fairfield fell 3-2 to Meadowbrook to end their season.

Lady Colts’ starting pitcher, Alyssa Marlatt, and the defense behind her came prepared for the Lady Lions and held them hitless until the top of the sixth inning and gave up only three hits on the night. Marlatt also walked one batter and the defense committed one error in the game.

Fairfield was retired in order in the top of the first inning as Lyndee Spargur led off with a grounder to the shortstop that threw to first for the first out of the inning. Carli Reiber and White each struck out to end the inning.

In the bottom of the first inning Christyn Everly reached first from the leadoff spot on an error by White. Fairfield catcher Lauren Arnold made a diving catch for the first out of the inning as Rylee Combs popped up on a bunt attempt. Mallori Voytko then struck out for the second out of the inning.

Lynsey Dudley followed with an RBI double that Fairfield centerfielder Megan Gragg was unable to coral and gave the Lady Colts an early 1-0 lead. Marlatt struck out to end the inning for Meadowbrook.

Fairfield got their first base runner of the game in the top of the second inning as Layla Hattan reached on an error by the Lady Colts second baseman. Arnold was next to the plate and hit the ball hard. Unfortunately, the ball flew directly into the glove of first baseman Sidney Rhinehart who then touched base to put out Hattan on the double play. Taylor Lawson struck out to end the inning with the Lady Lions trailing 1-0.

Lady Lions head coach Mark Dettwiller talked about the multiple hard hit ball his team had in the game that just went right to the Lady Colts’ defenders.

“We were hitting the ball hard the entire game. We were just hitting balls right at them,” said Dettwiller.

White struck out the side in the bottom of the second and Fairfield and Medowbrook went down in order in the third inning to keep the score at 1-0 after three innings of play.

Spargur provided the second base runner of the game for the Lady Lions as she drew a walk to lead off the top of the fourth inning and stole second to put herself in scoring position. Reiber followed up with a pop up to the second baseman for the first out of the inning. Spargur advanced to third base on a wild pitch during the next at bat. But, White and Hattan lined out to shortstop and first base to end the inning with Spargur stranded on third.

White and Marlatt continued their strong outings in the bottom of the fourth and top of the fifth innings respectively as it was three up and three down for both teams.

The bottom of the fifth inning saw Sydney Farley lead off with a single and Rhinehart follow with a single of her own to put runners on first and second for the Lady Colts. Brook Wigington struck out in the next at bat but not before a double steal by Farley and Rhinehart to put two runners in scoring position. Caitlyn Byard then singled but was caught in a run down between first and second as Farley and Rhinehart both crossed the plate to give the Lady Colts a 3-0 lead with two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Everly followed with a grounder to Spargur who tagged her to end the inning.

Madison Fox singled with one out in the top of the sixth inning but was left on base as Spargur and Reiber struck out in back-to-back at bats to end the inning. Dudley reached first on an error with two outs in the bottom of the sixth but was left on base when Marlatt struck out to end the inning.

The Lady Lions rallied in the top of the seventh inning as White led off with a single. Hattan reached base on a throwing error by the Lady Colts’ right fielder, in the next at bat, that allowed her to advance to second and White to advance to third. Arnold then hit a sacrifice fly to the left fielder that scored White and advanced Hattan to third. Lawson followed up with a sacrifice of her own that scored Hattan and brought the Lady Lions to within one run at 3-2. However, it was not enough as Molly Thackston struck out to end the game.

Dettwiller took the time after the game to thank all the fans for coming out and supporting the Lady Lions this season.

“I appreciate all the fans coming up, there was a lot of red out here today,” Dettwiller said.

Fairfield’s Kaiti White watches the Meadowbrook pitcher from third base in the seventh inning on the Lady Lions’ regional semi-final game against the Lady Colts at Lancaster High School on Wednesday. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/05/web1_Kaiti-White-on-Third.jpg Fairfield’s Kaiti White watches the Meadowbrook pitcher from third base in the seventh inning on the Lady Lions’ regional semi-final game against the Lady Colts at Lancaster High School on Wednesday. Ryan Applegate | The Times-Gazette