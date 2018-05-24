Highland County shootout June 28

Sharkey Penn Scholarship Golf Tournament June 2

St. Mary Catholic School will host the 2018 edition of the Sharkey Penn Scholarship Golf Tournament on Saturday, June 2, 2018.

Registration is at 9 a.m. and Tee Time will be at 10 a.m. at the Hillsboro Elks Golf Course.

There will be a 50/50 Drawing, Raffle Prizes and an Auction in addition to the Hole In One Contest Sponsored by Jerry Haag Motors.

The cost to sponsor a team is $200 and the cost to sponsor a hole is $100.

To sponsor a team, a hole or make a donation, contact Saint Mary Catholic School/Darlene Smith at 840-9932

Baseball card appraiser in town June 3

Are you wondering what your childhood shoebox baseball card collection is worth? What about that Babe Ruth signed baseball passed down from grandpa?

Certified vintage sports card/memorabilia expert appraiser Michael Osacky said this week he will be in Hillsboro on June 3rd. Osacky writes about the industry for Parade Magazine and works with former professional sports players and their families. In 2017, Forbes Magazine named Osacky the “Dean of Cracker Jack” Baseball Cards.

Osacky will be offering free appraisals. Call 312-379-9099 or email info@baseballintheattic.com for more details.

Commitment Baseball School in Hillsboro June 4-7

Commitment Baseball School director Chris Veidt announces Session One at Shaffer Park in Hillsboro from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 4-7, 2018. Veidt will be the primary instructor.

The remaining members of the Commitment Baseball Camp Staff will consist of other select High School Head Coaches, assistant coaches, Whiteoak HS players, and some college players and assistant coaches.

Boys and girls ages 6-14 years of age can attend. Athletes can pre-register for a price of $65 or register in site for $75. Parents that wish to enroll more than one child will be charged the prices above for the first attendee and $50 for each additional sibling.

Insurance: Campers must provide their own insurance. The camp will have a professional Athletic Trainer on duty at all times.

Discipline: Any serious violation of Camp regulations will result in immediate dismissal from Camp. If a camper is dismissed from camp, there will be no refund of fees.

What to Bring: All campers should bring gloves, bats, baseball shoes, caps, catching gear (for catchers) and baseball uniform or suitable clothes for play.

Philosophy: Commitment Baseball Camp is designed to provide each camper with the fundamentals of hitting, pitching, catching, base running and defense.

Contact Chris Veidt at (937) 382-3265 with any questions or concerns.

Free Sports Physicals Available for Student Athletes

Adena Sports Medicine is offering free sports physicals for middle and high school athletes. These physicals connect student athletes with close-to-home sports medicine professionals who are skilled in evaluating and working with student athletes. During these physicals, Adena’s experts will evaluate the student athlete’s general health, current fitness level and discuss any existing injuries or conditions that might increase the risk of injury.

Every type of student athlete – from team members to cheerleaders to band members – is encouraged to attend.

Chillicothe: Friday, June 8 5 p.m. at Adena Rehabilitation and Wellness Center 445 Shawnee Lane

Chillicothe, Ohio.

Appointments are required by June 2. To schedule a physical, visit www.adena.org/sportsphysicals. For more information, call 740-779-7977.

2018 Highland County Shootout June 28

The 2018 Highland County Shootout will be held at Fairfield High School on June 28 starting at 10 a.m.

Schedule: 10:00 a.m. Fairfield v. McClain in the High School Gym and Hillsboro v. Whiteoak in the Middle School Gym.

10:45 a.m. Hillsboro v. McClain in the High School Gym and LC v. Whiteoak in the Middle School Gym.

11:30 a.m. Fairfield v. LC in the High School Gym and Whiteoak v. McClain in the Middle School Gym.

12:15 p.m. Fairfield v. Hillsboro in the High School Gym and LC v. McClain in the Middle School Gym.

1:00 p.m. Fairfield v. Whiteoak in the High School Gym and LC v. Hillsboro in the Middle School Gym.

Rules: There will be two 16 minute running clock halves with the clock stopping under normal timing situations the last two minutes of each half and there will be a five minute halftime.

Common fouls will result in the offended team taking the ball out except, in the last two minutes of the game, the foluled player will shoot 1 and 1.

Shooting fouls will result in one point and one shot on a two point field goal attempt, two points and one shot on three point field goal attempts. In the last two minutes of the game fouled players will shoot all free throws like in a normal game situation.

Coaches will have one timeout per half and must use it or lose it.

If the score is tied at the end of the game there will be a one minute overtime period. If a winner is not decided in the allotted time it will become a sudden death situation.