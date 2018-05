Fairfield announces recipients of the 2018 Pausch Scholar Athlete Award

Leesburg resident and Fairfield Local Schools long time supporter, Jerry Pausch, has created and funded the Pausch Scholar Athlete Award every spring. This award recognizes Fairfield’s finest student athletes. The award is given to juniors and seniors who maintain a 3.5 or higher cumulative grade point and earn a varsity letter in that school year. Below are this year’s Pausch Scholar Athletes:

Pictured (l-r): Front Row – Lyndee Spargur, Kamryn Magee, Autumn Baker, Dakota Haynes, Cody Gragg and Brandon Vidourek. Second Row – Garrett Spargur, Sarah Young, Macinzey Harvey, Dale Back, Riley Friend, Megan Gragg, Carli Reiber, Lauren Arnold and Ashley Sowards. Back Row – Jerry Pausch, Brandtson Duffie, Matthew Mangus, Hannah Willey, Emily Williams, Blake Adams, Ciara Knisley, Brianna Barnes and Andrew Davis. Not Pictured: Caitlyn Melson, Aubrey Drabik, Makenna Lane, Nate Buchanan, Rachel Schuler, Teigan Thackston, Shay Turner, Chloe Barber, Nick Price and Grace Shope