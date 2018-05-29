Fairfield track and field advance five to state meet, Duffie first in 800; Whiteoak’s Bailey just misses in long jump

Members of the boys and girls track and field teams traveled to Fairfield Union High School, in Lancaster, to take part in the Regional track meet.

Fairfield’s boys’ team finished 11th overall with a total of 21 points. Brandtson Duffie led the way for the Lions as he took first place in the boys 800-meter run to advance to the state tournament. The Lions 4×800-meter relay team also advanced to the State meet courtesy of a fourth place finish at the Regional meet. Matthew Mangus also qualified individually in the boys 3200-meter run with a third place finish.

The Lady Lions’ team finished 12th overall with a total of 18 points. Blake Adams will represent the Fairfield girls at the state meet in the shot put and discus throw courtesy of third and second place finishes respectively. Ciara Colwell missed making it to the state tournament but, earned a place on the podium with a fifth place finish.

The Wildcats boys’ saw Hunter Morgan compete in the finals of the boys 3200-meter run and finish with a time of 11:11.16. The Lady Wildcats were represented in the girls 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash and long jump by Kensley Bailey. Bailey just missed qualifying for the State meet in the girls long jump as she posted a jump of 16-03 for a fifth place finish in the event.

Girls 4×800 Meter Relay: Fairfield – 11:09.54 – Morgan Richmond, Chloe Barber, Sarah Young and Ciara Colwell.

Boys 4×800 Meter Relay: Fairfield – 8:20.00 – Matthew Mangus, Bennett Hodson, Andrew Davis and Brandtson Duffie.

Boys 1600 Meter Run: Andrew Davis – Fairfield – 4:46.84.

Boys 800 Meter Run: Brandtson Duffie – Fairfield – 1:57.06; Bennett Hodson – Fairfield – 2:08.43.

Girls 3200 Meter Run: Ciara Colwell – Fairfield – 12:28.61.

Boys 3200 Meter Run: Matthew Mangus – Fairfield – 9:42.64; Ethan Davis – Fairfield – 10:40.82.

Girls Discus Throw: Blake Adams – Fairfield – 115-04.

Girls Shot Put: Blake Adams – Fairfield – 37-06.75.

Boys Pole Vault: Ethan Saunders – Fairfield – 10-06.00.

Girls 100 Meter Dash: Kensley Bailey – Whiteoak – 13.02.

Girls 200 Meter Dash: Kensley Bailey – Whiteoak – 27.00.

Boys 3200 Meter Run: Hunter Morgan – Whiteoak – 11:11.16.

Girls Long Jump: Kensley Bailey – Whiteoak – 16-03.00.

Reach Ryan Applegate at 937-402-2572, or on Twitter @RCApplegate89.

http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/05/web1_track-logo.jpg

Duffie first in 800