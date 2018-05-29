Hillsboro’s Goolsby and Stodgel advance to state meet, McClain’s Pitzer to compete in three events

Representatives from the Hillsboro and McClain track and field teams traveled to Muskingum University last week to take part in the D II Regional track and field meet.

The Hillsboro boys placed eighth overall in the team standing with a total of 27 points and the McClain Lady Tigers also finished with 27 total team points in 10th place.

For the Indians, defending state champion, Austin Goolsby led the way with a first place finish in the pole vault and earned the opportunity to become a two time state champion. Draven Stodgel will also represent the Indians at the state meet in the boys’ discus throw and shot put with second and fourth place finishes respectively.

McClain saw Lady Tiger runner Chayden Pitzer qualify for the state meet in the girls 100-meter hurdles, 100-meter dash and 300-meter hurdles with second, third and second place finishes respectively. Kerigan Pollard also represented the Lady Tigers in the girls 300-meter hurdles and finished in seventh place.

Girls 4×800 Meter Relay: Hillsboro – 10:51.07 – Sami Blair, Sydney Lanning, Molly McCreary and Jaeleigh Hart.

Boys 400 Meter Dash: Ty Alexander – Hillsboro – 52.29.

Boys 4×400 Meter Relay: Hillsboro – 3:34.69 – Tyler Workman, Britton Haines, Mark Gallimore and Ty Alexander.

Boys Discus Throw: Draven Stodgel – Hillsboro – 147-04; Kole Maynard – Hillsboro – 133-04.

Boys Long Jump: Austin Goolsby – Hillsboro – 20-06.75.

Boys Shot Put: Draven Stodgel – Hillsboro – 51-03.50.

Boys Pole Vault: Austin Goolsby – Hillsboro – 15-04.00.

Girls 100 Meter Hurdles 33”: Chayden Pitzer – McClain – 15.37.

Girls 100 Meter Dash: Chayden Pitzer – McClain – 12.75.

Girls 300 Meter Hurdles 30”: Chayden Pitzer – McClain – 46.50; Kerigan Pollard – McClain – 48.28.

Girls 200 Meter Dash: Chayden Pitzer – McClain – 26.90.

